The good fight (kor)

On Oct. 15, Kim, a Korean national studying in the United Kingdom, was hit in the head with a bottle on the streets of Brighton at night. The hate crime occurred in the alley with no surveillance camera, but a video recording of the scene was shared on Facebook.
I wondered why Kim did not fight back, as he was quite large. In a phone interview, he said, “I could have overpowered him, but when it becomes a fight, I could get deported as a foreigner.” After Brexit, foreigners feel increasingly unwelcome, and he thought the sentiment could affect his status.
Kim also said that he knew someone was recording the scene with a phone. The video was recorded by a British passerby who was at a nearby pub. It is shocking that a group of adults gathered in front of the pub did not intervene, but encouraged the fight. After one of the teenagers struck his face with a bottle, they realized the violence was serious and sent the video to Kim.
Before targeting him, the teenagers hit a Chinese student sitting at a bus stop and picked a fight with a Japanese owner of a Japanese restaurant on the same street. But the incidents were not reported by local media. The British authorities are gathering information and released a vague description: “Caucasian teenage man of slim build and brown hair, wearing blue shirt, dark coat, grey pants and dark shoes.”
If there were no video, British law enforcement may not have bothered to investigate the heinous crime that Kim and his Japanese friend, also a student, suffered because of their race.
A Brighton local opened a funding site to raise money for Kim’s medical bills. Social media is full of posts denouncing the crime. British people who saw the video tipped off the police, leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Kim said, “I’ve learned from the incident that hostile people like the assaulter are few in number, and I am grateful for the help from the majority of British people.” But hate crimes inspired by racial discrimination increased by 27 percent in the United Kingdom compared to the same period last year. Foreign students say they often run into young people who make derogatory remarks against Chinese and other ethnic minorities on the street.
Western society will end up becoming a deeply insensitive community if it does not fight to defend the tradition of tolerance and respect through education.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 24, Page 34
*The author is a London correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM SUNG-TAK
영국 남부도시 브라이튼의 밤거리에서 지난 15일 한국 유학생 김모씨가 백인에게 술병으로 머리를 맞아 치아가 부러지는 부상을 입었다. CCTV도 없는 거리에서 벌어진 인종차별 범죄는 당시 상황이 담긴 동영상이 페이스북에 공개되면서 알려졌다.
영상을 보면서 몸집이 큰 김씨가 왜 반격하지 않았는지 궁금했는데, 그와의 통화에서 고민을 들을 수 있었다. 김씨는 “힘으로 제압할 수 있었지만 쌍방 폭행이 되면 외국인인 나만 추방당할 수 있어 참았다”고 말했다. 브렉시트(영국의 EU 탈퇴) 이후 외국인의 진입을 달가워하지 않는 영국 분위기에 손해만 볼 것을 우려한 것이다.
김씨는 누군가가 휴대폰으로 찍고 있다는 것을 알아 대응하지 않았다고도 했다. 해당 동영상은 인근 술집 앞에 나와있던 30~40대 영국인이 촬영한 것이다. 충격적인 것은 술집 앞 성인 영국인들이 이들의 충돌을 말리지 않고 오히려 일대일 싸움을 부추겼다는 점이다. 김씨에 따르면 백인 10대들이 “한 판 붙자”고 시비를 거는 동안 술집 앞 남성들은 “한번 해보라"며 즐기듯 휴대폰 촬영을 시작했다. 폭행범이 술병으로 김씨의 얼굴을 가격하고 난 뒤에야 “너무 심각하다"며 일부 동영상을 김씨에게 보내줬다고 한다.
10대 폭행범들은 김씨를 타깃으로 삼기 전 인근 버스정류장에 앉아있던 중국인 유학생의 얼굴을 때리고, 이 거리의 일본 식당에서도 행패를 부리며 일본인 사장에게 일부 폭력을 행사했다고 김씨는 전했다. 이런 일은 현지 언론에 소개조차 되지 않고 있다. 영국 경찰이 김씨 사건의 용의자들에 대한 제보를 요청하며 공개한 인상착의는 ‘백인 10대 남성, 마르고 갈색 머리에 파란 윗옷과 어두운 코트를 입었으며 회색 바지와 어두운 색깔의 신발을 착용함' 정도다. 동영상이 없었다면 김씨와 그의 대학 친구인 일본인 여학생이 이사아인이라는 이유만으로 당한 끔직한 범죄를 영국 사법당국이 조사나 제대로 할 수 있었을지 의문이다.
모든 영국인이 이들 같지는 않다. 브라이튼의 현지 주민은 김씨의 치료비를 모금하는 사이트를 개설했다. SNS에 올라온 댓글도 증오 범죄를 규탄하는 내용이 압도적이다. 영국인들이 영상을 보고 제보해준 덕분에 김씨가 용의자를 경찰에 알려 체포되기도 했다.
김씨는 “이번 사건을 겪으며 폭행범들 같은 이들은 소수이고, 대다수 영국인들에게는 고마움을 느끼게 됐다"고 말했다. 하지만 지난해 영국에서 인종차별 증오범죄는 전년대비 27% 증가했다. 유학생들은 거리에서 중국인 등을 비하하는 발언을 하는 젊은이들을 수시로 마주친다고 증언한다. 서구 사회가 후세 교육 등을 통해 관용과 존중의 전통을 지킬 노력을 하지 않는다면 이미 활력이 떨어지고 있는 둔감한 몸집만 남게 될 것이다.
김성탁 런던특파원