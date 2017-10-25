The bubble will burst (kor)
저금리 파티 끝나자 부채폭탄… 부동산·가계부채 집중 관리해야
Oct 25,2017
What has long been dreaded is becoming a reality. The ultra-loose monetary binge is coming to an end, and the payback time has arrived. The government has announced comprehensive measures on household debt to contain further rises and ease the financial burden on low-income borrowers. Under its outline briefed to the ruling party, the government proposes to tighten financing for multiple home owners from January and from the second half next year apply the debt service coverage ratio in all loans so that borrowers would have to pay back the principal as well as interests on all type of loans.
Lift-off in interest rates from record-low levels was triggered by the United States. The U.S. Federal Reserve officially stopped its massive bond purchase program, dubbed quantitative easing, in 2014 and began to normalize its interest rates from the zero percent range in the following year. It raised the fed fund rates twice this year and indicated another one in December, which would put the rate in the 1.25 percent to 1.50 percent range, above Korea’s current policy rate of 1.25 percent.
The Bank of Korea can no longer put off a hike in the benchmark rate so as not to risk a flight of foreign capital from local markets. There is one monetary policy meeting left in the BOK calendar this year, in November. Therefore, the interest rate can either go up next month or in January at the latest.
Floating rates have already begun to shake to reflect the upward movement in market yields. Mortgage lending rates at commercial banks have entered the 5 percent range this month. If a home owner borrowed 200 million won ($176,913) to buy an apartment in Seoul, a hike of 1 percentage point in the interest rate would increase the interest burden by 2 million won a year. But this is only the beginning. The Fed is expected to put the rates near 3 percent by 2019. The looming rate reality has sent chills to the housing market. Apartment trade volume in October sank to 20 percent less than a year ago.
The government has dithered in action while household debt ballooned to reach 92 percent of the gross domestic product. It now has to clean up the mess because it lost the timing to tighten the loose lending regulations.
The government must fully ready the buffer against financial tightening. The most hard-hit will be low-credit and income debtors. It will become harder to manage 3.9 million individuals who borrowed from more than three financial institutions. These institutions would be sitting on 159.2 billion won of debt with the risk of going sour.
The tightening process could be painful and harmful. Authorities must make sure higher rates do not weaken the financial system. Japan’s lost 20 years began when the bubble burst in home prices due to a tightening in loan regulations and monetary policy.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 24, Page 34
미국발 금리 인상 3년째 진행 중
한국, 미뤄오다 부채폭탄 짊어져
김동연 위기관리 능력 발휘할 때
드디어 올 것이 왔다. 8년간의 초저금리 파티가 끝나고 거친 금리 인상의 쓰나미가 몰려오고 있다. 오늘 정부가 가계부채가 더 늘어나지 않도록 부채관리를 강화하고 취약계층의 대출 상환을 지원하는 내용의 가계부채 종합대책을 내놓는 이유다. 어제 당정협의에 따르면 정부는 내년 1월부터 총부채상환비율(DTI)에 기존 주택담보대출까지 포함해 다주택자의 자금원을 조이는 신 DTI를 도입하고, 하반기에는 모든 채무의 원리금 상환액을 포함시키는 총부채원리금상환비율(DSR) 적용 시기를 1년 앞당겨 도입하기로 했다.
글로벌 초저금리가 미국발 금융위기에서 비롯된 것처럼 금리 인상의 방아쇠도 미국이 당겼다. 2014년 양적완화를 종료한 데 이어 2015년부터 금리 인상에 나선 미 연방준비제도(Fed)는 올 들어서도 벌써 두 차례 기준금리를 올렸다. 연내 추가 인상에 나서면 현재 1.25%로 같아진 한ㆍ미 기준금리 역전 현상이 벌어지게 된다.
한국은행으로선 미국으로의 핫머니 유출 등 금융시장 불안을 차단하기 위해서라도 기준금리 인상을 더 이상 미룰 수 없게 됐다. 마침 한은이 최근 금융통화위원회에서 ‘기준금리를 0.25%포인트 올려야 한다’는 소수의견을 공개한 것도 금리 인상에 대비하라는 신호다. 한은은 올해 금융통화위원회를 다음달 한 차례만 남겨두고 있다. 이르면 연내, 늦어도 내년 1월까지 금리 인상이 초읽기에 들어갔다고 봐야 할 것이다.
국내에도 금리 인상 깜빡이가 켜지자 금융 및 주택시장이 빠르게 반응하고 있다. 시중은행 주택담보대출 금리는 이달 들어 5%대로 진입하기 시작했다. 서울 강남에 아파트를 구입하면서 2억원을 빌렸다면 대출금리가 연 1%포인트만 올라도 이자 부담은 연 200만원 늘어난다. 더구나 금리 인상은 시작에 불과하다. Fed는 내후년까지 기준금리를 최대 3%까지 올릴 것으로 관측되고 있다. 주택시장은 파랗게 질렸다. 그제까지 10월 아파트 거래량은 1년 전 같은 기간의 20% 수준으로 뚝 떨어졌다.
이런 상황에 비춰 보면 정부의 이번 대책은 너무 늦었다. 가계부채가 국내총생산(GDP)의 92% 규모로 불어나는 동안 정부는 수수방관해 왔다. 박근혜 정부가 주택 거래절벽 해소를 위해 확 풀어놓은 대출 규제를 다시 조일 타이밍을 놓친 후유증을 고스란히 뒤집어쓸 일만 남겨 둔 것이다.
정부는 급격한 금융 긴축에 따른 전방위 충격에 철저히 대비해야 한다. 우려스러운 것은 금리 인상이 본격화하면 저신용ㆍ저소득 채무자들이 겪게 될 금융 경색이다. 특히 3곳 이상 금융사에서 대출받은 390만 다중채무자 관리는 비상이 걸렸다. 이들은 1인당 1억1592만원씩의 부채폭탄을 떠안고 있다.
이제 긴축의 고통을 각오해야 한다. 하지만 금리 인상이 금융시스템 리스크로 이어지는 것은 철저히 차단해야 한다. 일본에서도 금리 상승기에 대출총량 규제가 겹치면서 주택 가격이 급락하고 ‘잃어버린 20년’이 시작됐다. 김동연 경제팀의 위기관리 능력이 시험대에 올랐다.