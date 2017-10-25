Too little, too late (kor)

The first household debt measure since the Moon Jae-in government took office was rolled out on Tuesday. The essence of the measure is tightening the real estate funding for multiple home owners while stepping up support for the disadvantaged class.
First the government will be adopting a new debt-to-income (DTI) ratio that will incorporate the principle of existing mortgages held by borrowers. Starting in the second half of next year a much tougher debt service ratio (DSR) will also be implemented. The measures also include adjusting or writing off debts of people who are long overdue on small loans.
The direction of the measure is right but unfortunately it came too late.
The Park Geun-hye government instituted policies that lifted the real estate market by encouraging people to borrow to purchase homes. It lowered the DTI and loan-to-value regulations, tools that exist to make sure borrowers can pay back loans.
As a result, an abnormal situation was created in which the economy struggled but household debt grew by double-digits every year.
Although the pace has slowed, in the first half of the year, household debt expanded 10.2 percent compared to the same period last year. Household debt including credit card purchases exceeded 1,400 trillion won ($1.24 trillion), which is equivalent to 95.6 percent of the nation’s GDP.
While an appropriate amount of debt stimulates the economy, excessive amounts actually hold it back.
The Bank of Korea and the Korea Development Institute have been warning about the huge household debt. Yet the previous government did little to discourage borrowing.
In June, President Moon ordered some kind of plan by August. But the head of the Financial Services Commission only took office in mid-July and the Blue House feared tightening measures would make the public sour during the Chuseok holidays. Which makes you wonder if this government is aware of the seriousness of the household debt problem — or if they have the will to solve it.
Korea’s household debt has already exceeded the OECD member nations’ average of 70 percent of GDP. Some argue there’s no need to worry as most of the debt is held by the middle and upper class. But interest rates are rising. We may be in a bubble that will burst. This should be the last time household debt measures are designed after the situation became truly alarming.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 25, Page 34
문재인 정부 출범 이후 첫 가계부채 대책이 어제 나왔다. 다주택자의 부동산 돈줄을 조이고 취약계층에 대한 지원을 강화하는 게 골자다. 우선 내년 1월부터 기존 담보대출의 원리금을 반영하는 '신(新) 총부채상환비율(DTI)’ 제도가 도입된다. 내년 하반기부터는 이를 더 강화한 총부채원리금상환비율(DSR)이 도입된다. 한편으론 장기 연체자의 채무 재조정과 채권소각 대책도 포함시켰다. 전체적으로 감당할 수 있는 범위 내에서 빌리게끔 시스템으로 관리하겠다는 취지가 보인다.
방향은 옳지만 만시지탄이 아닐 수 없다. 박근혜 정부는 '빚내서 집 사라'는 식의 부동산 경기 부양책을 썼다. 그 와중에 대출 건전성을 관리하는 수단인 DTI와 담보인정비율(LTV)까지 무력화했다. 그 결과 경기는 바닥을 치는데도 가계부채는 해마다 두 자릿수씩 증가하는 비정상적인 상황이 계속됐다. 올 들어 증가세가 꺾였다지만 상반기에도 가계부채는 10.2%나 늘었다. 규모가 1400조원을 넘어 국내총생산(GDP)의 95.6%에 이른다. 한국은행과 한국개발연구원(KDI) 등이 가계부채에 대한 경고 신호를 내기 시작한 지 오래됐다. 그럼에도 이전 정부는 끝까지 부동산과 가계부채 규제에 손대지 않았다. 문재인 정부 들어서도 가계부채 종합대책은 계속 지연됐다. 대통령이 "8월까지 만들라"고 지시한 게 6월이다. 하지만 추석 민심 악화를 우려한 정치적 고려까지 더해지면서 예정보다 두 달이나 늦은 어제서야 대책이 나왔다. 정부가 가계부채 문제의 심각성을 제대로 파악하고 있는지, 이를 해결할 정치적 의지가 있는지 의문이 들게 하는 대목이다.
가계부채는 한국 경제 최대의 뇌관이다. 그런데도 양과 질 모두 악화하고 있다. GDP 대비 가계부채 규모는 위험수위에 육박했다. 이명박 정부 때까지 150% 선을 넘나들던 가처분소득 대비 가계부채 비율도 2015년 169%, 2017년 179%까지 솟구쳤다. 빚 부담에 가계의 가처분소득이 줄고 소비가 위축되면서 성장의 발목을 잡는 악순환이 시작됐다. 일부에선 소득 흐름이 좋은 중산층의 가계부채가 많아 당장 염려할 필요가 없다고 한다. 하지만 이는 지금까지의 저금리 기조가 지속된다는 전제에서만 유효하다. 주택담보대출 금리는 이미 연 5% 선을 위협하고 있다. 미국의 금리인상 여파로 한국은행이 금리를 올릴 날도 머지않았다. 그 폭과 강도가 어찌 될지 쉽게 예단하기 어렵다. 외환위기와 글로벌 금융위기를 겪은 우리로선 항상 금융시스템이 위협받는 상황까지 염두에 두고 있어야 한다.