Adobe adds AI, machine learning to its editing suite

Adobe Systems is making its tools easier and more instinctive with the help of machine learning and artificial intelligence.The software company’s Korean office presented Wednesday the upgrades and four new applications that appeared in this year’s Adobe Max, held last week in Los Angeles - an annual conference held to showcase the company’s new technologies.Among the four new pieces of software, Adobe XD and Adobe Dimension are design programs for UI, UX and 3-D images. Adobe Character Animator is a tool that enables 2-D characters to move according to the actual movements of a person filmed with a camera. Lightroom CC is an upgrade to Lightroom Classic and now operates using cloud technology.A major innovation that Adobe is trying to apply to all of its new and existing tools is the Adobe Sensei, a platform based on artificial intelligence technology and machine learning. For example, Lightroom CC can search photos using a keyword by working out what is shown in the photo.By Song Kyoung-son