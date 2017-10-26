Park Hae-jin lands on cover of Chinese mag

Actor Park Hae-jin has been chosen as the cover model for a popular Chinese style magazine, his agency said Wednesday.The monthly magazine Xiaozi Chic picked Park as the cover model for its November issue despite the Chinese media industry’s recent actions against using Korean celebrities because of frosty relations between Seoul and Beijing over the deployment of an anti-missile battery known as Thaad.The star of “My Love from the Star,” “Cheese In the Trap” and most recently “Man to Man” rose to stardom in China through “Qian Duo Duo Marry Remember” on Hunan TV in 2011.He is set to begin shooting a new TV series, “Four Men,” in November.Lee Joon laces up his boots, joins the armyActor Lee Joon entered his mandatory military service Tuesday, his agency said. A former member of the boy group Mblaq, Lee started his five-week basic Army training session in Pocheon, Gyeonggi, his agency Prain TPC said.Although the agency didn’t announce the time and place of the training camp, fans were on hand to show their support. He will be discharged on July 23, 2019.The 29-year-old made his debut as a singer in Mblaq but dropped out of the group in 2013. Since then he has focused on acting, appearing in films such as “Rough Play” (2013), “Seoul Station” (2015) and “Luck Key” (2016).Yonhap