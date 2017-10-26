Rain and Kim Tae-hee welcome a baby girl

Singer Rain and actor Kim Tae-hee announced the birth of their first child on Wednesday, 10 months after their marriage.Rain posted a picture of white socks decorated with pink flowers on his Instagram account on Wednesday, with the caption: “Thank you, the baby is a lovely princess. We hope she grows into a helpful person.”The two stars got married in Bukchon District, central Seoul in January, and Kim’s agency, announced her pregnancy in May.Rain will be starring in KBS2’s upcoming idol reboot project, “The Unit,” as one of the show’s mentors. The first episode will air on Saturday.By Hong You-kyoung