[Guest Report] Seoul Global Center to hold foreigner job fair

Job seekers can have their photo taken for their resumes at the Foreigners’ Job Fair in COEX next Tuesday. [Seoul Global Center]

The Seoul Global Center, which provides support for the city’s foreign population, will host a job fair for foreigners on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at COEX Hall D1.The fair will provide foreign talent with employment opportunities in Korea. Events on the sidelines, such as resume reviews and interview coaching, will help them ensure success.For Korean companies that are planning to expand overseas or cater to foreign customers, the venue is an opportunity to find diverse individuals who are fluent in Korean and familiar with Korean culture.The Foreigners’ Job Fair will be celebrating its fourth year. In 2015, 49 companies participated, and 50 out of 2,082 job seekers successfully found employment from the event. In 2016, 63 companies participated, and 65 out of 2,120 job seekers were hired.This year, 60 companies will be participating, including conglomerates and medium-sized businesses like Woori Bank, UBASE and Webzen, all eyeing overseas markets or expanding their foreign customer service in Korea.Representatives from promising small business like Gentech Engineering, Hyosim and Autowini will also be present.Applicants can obtain details of companies’ job openings at their booths and participate in one-on-one interviews on site. Recruiters can take advantage of the interview management system to finalize interview schedules and manage notifications.Other events include aptitude tests from Kookmin University, interview consulting from Dongguk University and resume reviews from Chung-Ang University as well as advice on makeup and photoshoots for resumes.In partnership with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, consultations to support multicultural applicants in trade, including those with permanent residency status or married to Koreans, will be provided.Foreign job seekers wishing to participate can register on the fair’s website (www.seouljobfair.com) and sign up for interviews on a first-come first-served basis through Friday, Oct. 27. Applicants can also sign up at the fair, but those who register that day must bring their resume and cover letters in order to be interviewed.“I hope the Foreigners’ Job Fair will not only be a venue for employing foreigners, but also an opportunity for Korean firms to enter global markets and open up new channels,” Ko Kyung-hee, director of the multicultural division at the Seoul Metropolitan Government, said. “Hopefully, the Seoul Global Center will help them grow alongside their foreign talents.”By Yee Jae-eun [yee.jaeeun@joongang.co.kr]