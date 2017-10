President Moon Jae-in, center, speaks with his four new ambassadors to the United States, Japan, China and Russia after an appointment ceremony held at the Blue House in Seoul on Wednesday. From left: Lee Su-hoon, ambassador to Japan; Woo Yoon-keun, ambassador to Russia; President Moon; Noh Young-min, ambassador to China; and Cho Yoon-je, ambassador to the United States. [YONHAP]