Owners at fault (kor)

Lately, people who don’t have dogs are openly expressing their discontent with pets online and offline. They share stories of when they were unable to walk down the street without getting scared by dogs as pet owners increase.
What makes people most enraged is the attitude of pet owners that claim that their dogs don’t bite and that people are overreacting. We don’t even have to refer to the law to know that having a leash on the street is good etiquette.
But many pet owners are reluctant to keep dogs on a leash. When you run into an irresponsible pet owner who believes their pet is equal to humans, it is not hard to be offended.
As people grow uncomfortable with unleashed pets, the incident of a celebrity’s dog biting and possibly killing the owner of a famous restaurant added fuel to the fire. However, creating dog phobia and demanding all dogs wear muzzles is a different story.
In fact, the problem is not the dog but the owner. It is not all pet owners, but some irresponsible ones like the family of boy band member Choi Si-won who already knew about the problems with their dog but did not respond accordingly.
What we need to discuss as a society is not whether to euthanize the violent dog but whether the irresponsible and thoughtless people who believe that the freedom of their pet is more important than the safety of their neighbors should be allowed to have dogs. If necessary, we may want to consider the pet licensing system that Germany has.
Patricia McConnell, an animal behaviorist and dog trainer, wrote in her 2003 book “The Other End of the Leash: Why We Do What We Do Around Dogs” that many trainers find it harder to deal with owners than dogs.
When they train dogs, they focus on the actions of the owners, not the dogs, but the owners often repeat their mistakes no matter what they are told, just as Choi and his family did.
Many experts unanimously warn that all dogs bite. If an owner does not acknowledge it, he or she is not qualified to have a dog. “My dog may bite.” When you can say this, you may be qualified to have a pet license.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 25, Page 35
*The author is a lifestyle news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
AHN HYE-RI
요즘 소셜네트워크서비스(SNS)뿐 아니라 주변을 둘러보면 개 안 키우는 사람들이 총궐기라도 하는 것 같다. 개를 무서워하지 않고 거리를 맘껏 다닐 자유를 누리고 싶었으나 점점 세를 확장하는 애견인 기세에 눌려 그럴 수 없었던 사람들의 울분 섞인 경험담이 쏟아진다. 이 중 가장 많은 공분을 자아내는 사례가 “우리 개는 안 물어요”와 “(이렇게 작고 사랑스러운 개가 뭐 그리 위협적이라고) 유난 떨지 마세요”다. 굳이 법을 들먹이지 않더라도 펫티켓(펫 에티켓)이 조금이라도 있다면 응당 목줄을 채워 개를 밖에 데리고 나가야 함에도 불구하고 오히려 이토록 당당하다니. 개를 사람으로 착각하는 이런 무책임하고 뻔뻔한 견주를 접하면 누구라도 감정이 상하지 않기란 쉽지 않다.
그렇게 속만 끓이던 차에 유명인의 개가 유명 식당 주인을 죽여 사회적 이슈로 등장했으니 다들 한마디씩 얹는 거다. 아무리 그래도 ‘모든 개에게 입마개를 채우라’고 요구하면서 도그포비아(개 공포)를 조장하는 건 좀 다른 얘기다.
생각해 보자. 문제는 개가 아니다. 사람이다. 그것도 반려견을 키우는 모든 애견인이 아니라 이번에 사건을 일으킨 최시원의 가족처럼 알면서도 일을 키운 일부 견주가 문제다. 그런 차원에서 볼 때 지금 논의해야 할 건 일부에서 주장하듯 사람을 문 개를 당장 안락사시킬지 말지가 아니라, ‘가족과 다름없는 내 반려견의 자유가 모르는 이웃의 안전보다 훨씬 중요하다’고 믿는 이런 개념 없는 사람들이 과연 계속 개를 키워도 되는지를 따져보는 게 아닐까. 필요하다면 독일이 하듯 반려견 자격증 제도 도입을 고려함직도 하다.
동물행동학자이자 평생을 개 훈련사로 살아온 페트리샤 매코넬이 2003년에 쓴 『당신의 몸짓은 개에게 무엇을 말하는가?』에 보면 ‘개보다 사람이 어렵다’는 개 훈련사들의 고백이 나온다. 개 훈련을 시킬 때 개의 행동보다도 개 양육자의 행동에 초점을 두는데, 사람들은 아무리 말해줘도 고집을 부리며 잘못된 행동을 반복한단다. 최시원 가족이 그랬던 것처럼 말이다.
많은 전문가가 입을 모아 경고하는 것처럼 모든 개는 문다. 만약 그걸 모른다면 개 키울 자격이 없다. “우리 개는 물어요.” 이 말을 할 수 있어야 반려견 자격증을 얻을 수 있는 게 아닐까.
안혜리 라이프스타일 데스크