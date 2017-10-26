On par with Mao (kor)
Oct 26,2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping placed himself on the same rank as legendary leaders Mao Zedong, who had founded the People’s Republic of China, and Deng Xiaoping, who opened China’s economy in the 1980s. The 19th National Congress closed on Tuesday after including Xi’s name on the Communist Party constitution.
Previously, only Mao and Deng had their names tied to their signature theories — or policies guiding the party and country in the coming years. The enshrinement of Xi on par with Mao and Deng underscores unquestionable support behind his power and campaign to revive Chinese hegemony after its humiliations from the Opium War in the 19th century.
With the legitimate mandate, Xi and China could become more aggressive to strengthen national power. Xi revised Deng’s vision of pushing China to a mid-level rank by mid-21st century. He vowed to make China a top state in military and other capabilities.
We hope China is not using the circumstances in the Korean Peninsula as an excuse to strengthen its powers. In last week’s political report, Xi declared that no country should retreat into becoming an isolated island, apparently referring to North Korea. He also aimed at Seoul with his comment that no state should expect China to gulp down a bitter fruit that could be harmful to China, as if referring to the row over Korea’s deployment of a U.S. antimissile system.
Strongmen are at the helm of global powers concerning Korea. Rightist Prime Minister Shinzo Abe won a snap election and is set to become the longest-serving Japanese leader and push ahead with his ambition to remilitarize and build up arms. The United States and Russia are also led by aggressive leaders.
The current situation requires resolute leadership and statesmanship in Seoul. We must break out of being occupied with the past and instead focus our resources and wisdom to defend and ensure the country’s future.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 25, Page 34
시진핑 중국 국가주석이 중국을 세운 마오쩌둥이나 개혁개방의 문을 연 덩샤오핑과 같은 반열에 올랐다. 어제 폐막한 19차 당 대회에서 그의 국정철학이 ‘시진핑 신시대 중국특색사회주의 사상’이란 명칭으로 당헌에 삽입된 것이다. 지도자 이름이 당헌에 명기된 건 ‘마오쩌둥 사상’과 ‘덩샤오핑 이론’ 둘뿐으로, 장쩌민이나 후진타오는 누리지 못했던 영예다. 당헌에 ‘시진핑’ 이름 석 자를 새겼다는 건 그의 절대권력 강화를 상징한다. 중화민족의 위대한 부흥이란 중국꿈 실현을 위해선 강력한 리더십이 필요하다는 이유에서다.
우리가 주목할 건 한층 더 공세적 모습을 띨 중국의 향후 행보다. 시진핑은 과거 덩샤오핑이 세웠던 21세기 중엽까지 중등 수준의 국가를 건설한다는 목표를 수정해 군사 포함, 세계 일류 국가가 되겠다는 청사진을 제시했다. 그런 중화부흥의 꿈이 행여 한반도에 대한 영향력 강화에서 시작되는 건 아닌지 사뭇 우려된다. 시진핑이 지난주 정치보고에서 말한 “어떤 국가도 외딴섬으로 후퇴해선 안 된다”가 북한을 겨냥했다면 “중국에 손해가 되는 쓴 열매를 삼키도록 하는 환상을 갖지 말라”는 대목은 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 갈등을 빚는 우리를 가리킨 측면이 강하기 때문이다.
한반도 주위는 현재 스트롱맨 지배의 시대다. 며칠 전엔 ‘전쟁할 수 있는’ 국가를 내세운 아베 신조 일본 총리가 총선에서 압승하며 장기 집권의 길을 열었다. 미국과 러시아 또한 둘째라면 서러울 강한 카리스마 지도자들이 포진 중이다. 이들의 공통점은 자국 이익을 위해선 한 치 양보도 없다는 것이다. 우리로선 강대국 파워게임의 한복판에서 통일과 민족 번영을 이뤄나갈 비상한 리더십이 절실하다. 이런 비상시기에 미래는 없이 과거에 얽매여 있는 국내의 답답한 현실이 탄식을 자아내게 할 뿐이다.