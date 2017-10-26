Pyongyang’s last chance (kor)

The U.S. House of Representatives passed its toughest-ever sanctions on North Korea for its relentless push for nuclear and missile development and to honor an American student who died in June after having been held in prison by the ruthless regime. The “Otto Warmbier North Korea Nuclear Sanctions Act” was named after a 22-year-old University of Virginia student and primarily aims to cut off North Korea’s links to the global financial system.
The act bans international financial institutions, including the World Bank, from giving aid to countries that have not complied with the UN Security Council’s sanctions on North Korea. The act allows the U.S. administration to sanction not only the international financial organizations dealing with North Korea, but also companies doing business with it. The act is aimed at completely severing North Korea’s connections to the international financial network by reinforcing the implementation of a secondary boycott the U.S. government imposed on any individuals, companies and banks of third-party countries trading with North Korea.
Our government must pay heed to the speedy passing of the act. The bill represents Uncle Sam’s determination to put maximum pressure on Pyongyang.
The landslide 412-2 passage of the act demonstrates the U.S. government’s strong determination. Even after the U.S. Congress passed new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea in July to block them from exporting oil to the North and hiring North Korean workers and the UN Security Council passed its even-tougher Resolution 2375, the Trump administration is not yet satisfied. And it is taking action with backing from Congress.
The Otto Warmbier Act zeroes in on Chinese banks and companies doing business with North Korea. As most of North Korea’s foreign currency comes from China, its foreign exchange reserves are expected to noticeably decrease. In that case, North Korea will have serious trouble exporting to and importing from China. As the North’s unique distribution system has already crumbled, its people are struggling to survive by buying food and other necessities on street markets across the nation.
If the act is implemented, it will cause prices of goods to soar in North Korea, not to mention the value of the Chinese yuan, which is widely used in North Korea. That will trigger chaos in street markets and could lead to a commotion. Our government must act prudently after carefully watching signs of change in the North after the passage of new sanctions by the United States. We hope that North Korea does not miss a last chance to return to a state of normalcy.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 26, Page 38
미국 하원이 그제 북한을 국제금융권에서 퇴출시킬 초강력 ‘오토 웜비어 북핵제재법안’을 통과시켰다. 오토 웜비어는 지난해 1월 북한에서 장기간 억류된 뒤 올해 송환됐으나 그 후유증으로 곧바로 사망한 미국 청년이다. 이 법안은 유엔 안전보장이사회의 대북결의 등 대북제재를 이행하지 않는 국가에 대한 세계은행 등 국제금융기구의 지원을 금지하는 내용을 담고 있다. 북한과 거래하는 금융기관은 물론 기업까지도 미 행정부가 의무적으로 제재하도록 규정하고 있다. 세컨더리 보이콧(제3자 제재)의 실행력을 높여 북한의 국제금융거래를 사실상 완전히 차단한다는 것이다.
정부는 미 하원이 이 법안을 정상적인 절차를 거치지 않고 신속하게 처리한 데 주목할 필요가 있다. 이 법안은 올 연말로 예상되는 북한의 핵무장 이전에 모든 수단을 동원해 끝장 압박을 하겠다는 것이다. 미 하원도 찬성 412표, 반대 2표의 압도적인 차이로 통과시킬 만큼 강한 의지를 보였다. 지난 7월 말 통과시킨 북한의 원유 수입과 노동자 수출을 봉쇄하는 ‘북한·러시아·이란 제재 패키지법’이나 유엔 안보리 결의안 2375호만으로는 부족하다고 미 의회가 판단한 것이다.
‘오토 웜비어 법안’은 북한이 주로 거래하는 중국 은행과 기업에 초점이 맞춰져 있다. 이 법안이 시행되면 북한의 외화 확보는 크게 축소될 전망이고, 덩달아 대중국 수입 결제도 어려워질 게 분명하다. 더구나 북한의 배급체제는 무너진 지 오래고 주민들은 장마당에 의존하고 있다. 이런 상황에서 수입 물자와 외화가 부족해지면 장마당 물가는 물론, 주로 통용되는 중국 위안화와 달러 가치가 천정부지로 오를 수밖에 없다. 당연히 장마당은 혼란해지고 북한 민심도 크게 동요될 것이다. 따라서 정부는 미국의 대북제재 이후 북한의 변화를 세밀히 관찰하고 신중히 대처할 필요가 있다. 북한도 정상국가로 복귀할 수 있는 마지막 기회를 놓치지 말기 바란다.