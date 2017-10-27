[Guest Report] Daewoo delights Seoul shoppers

The interior of the underground walkway between Delight Square and Hapjeong Station. [DAEWOO E&C]

Delight Square, a shopping mall constructed by Daewoo E&C connected to Hapjeong Station on lines 2 and 6, is gaining popularity by creating a unique cultural space. Delight Square, Kyobo Book Center and the Mapo Prugio Apartment Complex are all connected by underground space owned by Seoul Metro, which is the gateway to the cultural commercial facilities.The newly constructed underground passage has been dubbed “The Book Tunnel” by Daewoo E&C, using books from Kyobo Book Center to decorate the space.Near Hapjeong Station exit 8, the Book Tunnel has bookshelves on the left, right, and upper ceiling of the station leading towards Kyobo Book Center. On the bookshelves, various display books are placed along with logos of brands in Delight Square, advertising the stores customers can visit.In the north tunnel, an art wall, benches, and trees have been placed to provide consumers with a place to rest. Additionally, photos of the stores in the mall are displayed so that visitors can easily see which stores are available.When customers approach the entrance of the mall, they will be able to enjoy another “delight.” Art collective POMP created a space titled “Stairway to the Fantastic DELIGHT,” which gives visitors the feeling that they are entering an unknown world. On the other side, a high-rising bean plant gives off the feeling that one is entering a dreamland. A trick art piece titled “Feeding a Squirrel,” aims to attract young people and families with babies to take photos and share them on social media.A worker at Delight Square said, “Delight Square is working to become the leader of cultural marketing through its unique structure as a multiplex. We are continuously trying to promote Delight Square as Hapjeong station’s new landmark, in which couples and families can enjoy and rest.”BY YEE JAE-EUN [yee.jaeeun@joongang.co.kr]