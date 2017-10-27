Chong Kun Dang plugs probiotics

Chong Kun Dang’s Prelacto Kids, Prelacto, Prelacto Premium Intestinal Cap and Prelacto Bebe. [CHONG KUN DANG]

With recent research showing that intestinal bacteria contribute significantly to digestive health and immunity, probiotics are becoming popular among the public. Probiotics are microorganisms that provide health benefits to the body.Experts recommend consuming probiotics based on each individual’s needs and body type. Thus, Chong Kun Dang has four types of probiotic health supplements under its Prelacto brand, each tailored for different customers.Prelacto Premium Intestinal Cap and Prelacto Bebe contain 19 types of lactic acid bacteria, the highest among comparable Korean products. The bacteria in these symbiotic supplements can build resistance to harmful germs and activate the bowels, aiding digestion. The supplements also contain vitamin D, which helps maintain bone strength.Prelacto Premium Intestinal Cap uses a capsule form to make up for a weakness of probiotics, namely vulnerability to bile acid and stomach acid. Prelacto Bebe is a chewable tab for children.Chong Kung Dang’s other two products, Prelacto and Prelacto Kids, provide the ideal mix of lactic acid bacteria for their respective demographics.Prelacto is for adults. It contains stronger lactic acid bacteria, a micro-organism that is good for immunity, helps generate more intestinal bacteria and builds resistance to harmful bacteria.Prelacto Kids is designed for children aged 3 months to 12 years and helps prevent diseases by establishing an active immune system by enhancing four types of bifidobacteria contained in breast milk.“Four types of Prelacto are probiotics products that enhanced the convenience of taking drug and diversification of options for consumers,” a Chong Kun Dang spokesperson said. “It will be a big help to people nowadays, who have weakened intestinal health and immune system due to stress and irregular daily lives, to care for their health.”BY YEE JAE-EUN [yee.jaeeun@joongang.co.kr]