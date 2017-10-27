Amcham and government sign MOU on job creation

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) and President Moon Jae-in’s committee on job creation signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday to collaborate on job creation.Under the agreement, Amcham will provide scholarships and programs for university students applying for work at global companies, and encourage members to increase direct investment in Korea.In turn, the presidential committee on job creation promised to incorporate the opinions of Amcham in its policy making.Lee Yong-sup, vice chairman of the committee, and James Kim, chairman of Amcham, attended the event.“[Job creation] is such an important topic for both administrations in Korea and the United States,” Kim said. “I’m glad that we’re able to join together to listen and engage, which will lead to a win-win partnership.”By Song Kyoung-son