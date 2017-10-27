P&G, Coupang launch ‘Thank You Mom’ week

Procter & Gamble Korea will be holding a so-called Thank You Mom promotional event week every month until December with local e-commerce service provider Coupang, in support of the 2017 PyeongChang Olympic Games, the company said on Thursday.During the event week, the consumer goods company will let consumers who purchase at least 30,000 won ($) of their products draw lots to win tickets for the international sporting event. The only exception is Pampers products, where the minimum purchase amount is 60,000 won.Different products each day will be discounted by 10 percent. The promotion is part of a global Thank You Mom campaign held by P&G, which supports the International Olympic Committee as an Olympic Partner. This month’s event will be held through Sunday on Coupang’s online commerce platform.BY KIM JEE-HEE [kim.jeehee@joongang.co.kr]