Actress sues Weinstein Co. for misconduct

LOS ANGELES - An aspiring actress sued Harvey Weinstein’s former company to allege it was aware of the disgraced film mogul’s sexual misconduct dating back to the 1990s.Attorneys for Dominique Huett of New York filed a negligence lawsuit Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court accusing Weinstein of performing oral sex on her against her wishes at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2010. It says Weinstein also badgered her to give him a massage in his room at the Peninsula Hotel nearly seven years ago.Huett did not report the incident to police and is not alleging a crime occurred, said her attorney, Jeff Herman. She is suing The Weinstein Co. because she only recently learned of claims that the company knew of long-running sexual harassment allegations against its co-founder, he said.The attorney said that information is key to overcoming statute-of-limitations hurdles that would otherwise block the case from moving forward.“It really is about the casting couch and the company knowing about it,’’ Herman said, adding that he did not know if Huett would speak to police.She joins dozens of women who have accused Weinstein of conduct ranging from harassment to rape. Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.A representative for The Weinstein Co. and the film mogul himself did not immediately respond Wednesday to emails seeking comment about Huett’s allegations. AP