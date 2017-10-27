Taeyang, CL to appear on tvN variety show

Taeyang of Big Bang, CL of 2NE1 and Oh Hyuk from Hyukoh Band will appear in the tvN variety show, “My Job is a Singer - Their Double Lives,” which will premiere in Nov. 23.In the program, the three top singers will show their daily lives of musicians on the stage and sides of off-the-records. Taeyang, as a member of idol star Big Bang, is actually just a 30-year old man that likes traveling and eating. CL of 2NE1 will show off her soft side which contrasts with her charismatic image on stage.Besides the three singers, singer-comedian Jung Hyung-don and Defconn, comedian Yoo Se-yoon and rapper-producer Kush will star the program as emcees. Producer Jeon Sung-ho said that “I created this program as I myself was wondering what the lives of top stars are like.”By Hong You-kyoung