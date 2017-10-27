중앙데일리

Taeyang, CL to appear on tvN variety show

Oct 27,2017
Taeyang of Big Bang, CL of 2NE1 and Oh Hyuk from Hyukoh Band will appear in the tvN variety show, “My Job is a Singer - Their Double Lives,” which will premiere in Nov. 23.

In the program, the three top singers will show their daily lives of musicians on the stage and sides of off-the-records. Taeyang, as a member of idol star Big Bang, is actually just a 30-year old man that likes traveling and eating. CL of 2NE1 will show off her soft side which contrasts with her charismatic image on stage.

Besides the three singers, singer-comedian Jung Hyung-don and Defconn, comedian Yoo Se-yoon and rapper-producer Kush will star the program as emcees. Producer Jeon Sung-ho said that “I created this program as I myself was wondering what the lives of top stars are like.”

By Hong You-kyoung


