Heading for a split? (kor)

It was not long after the Yeonpyeong shelling in November 2010.
The Hong Kong representative of China’s foreign ministry made the argument that both sides are responsible. He was invited to give a lecture to the Chinese students at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.
While it was North Korea that fired artillery on the inhabited island near the tense maritime border in the Yellow Sea, the high-level Chinese foreign ministry official said that both South and North Korea were accountable. When it was obvious which side was at fault, he defended North Korea, revealing how Beijing feels about Pyongyang.
Kim Jong-il was cornered after the sinking of the Cheonan in March of that year. So he visited Beijing and three Northeast Provinces of China in May and August to affirm China’s support. The Yeonpyeong attack occurred after North Korea and China reconfirmed their solid relationship.
Around that time, a source from a U.S. investment bank’s Hong Kong branch shared his view on the North Korea-China relations in private. He simply compared the ties to the moment of ordering a “stop-loss” in stock market. A stop-loss order is when an investor instructs the broker to automatically sell the stock if it drops to a certain price.
“China intervened in the Korean War and saved the North Korean regime Therefore, it believes it has a share in Kim Jong-il’s regime. North Korea was once a blue chip, providing considerable logistical support during the Chinese Civil War. But now, the value has fallen to one tenth. China is contemplating whether to sell it at a loss,” the official said.
The United States has begun to pressure China once again. It is no longer looking for nominal sanctions to avoid criticism from the United States. The trainer has the stick, and the panda can no longer slack off.
If China implements sanctions earnestly, such as shutting off its oil supplies, North Korea will be faced with a collapse. It will be the moment of ordering a “stop-loss.” China would suffer a great loss by bringing down North Korea with its own hands, but it doesn’t want to be bypassed if Pyongyang and Washington begin nuclear negotiations before Beijing acts.
Why has China been taking sides with North Korea? The Chinese Communist Party leaders were reportedly shocked at how easily and quickly a war nearly broke out when the Yeonpyeong shelling took place. As China desperately needed time to become rich and strong, a war would have been a nightmare. It may have hoped that defending North Korea and offering carrots would make it docile. Despite China’s anticipation, North Korea strictly followed its own strategy and calculation. Now, it’s time for the stick.
*The author is a deputy political news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHEONG YONG-WHAN
7년 전 연평도 포격전이 있고 얼마 뒤 일이다.
중국 외교부 주홍콩 대표가 “남북은 원래 치고받고 으르렁대곤 한다”는 취지의 말로 양비론을 폈다. 홍콩과기대 명사 초청 강연 자리에서였다. 청중은 대륙에서 유학 온 중국 학생들이었다. 민간인 거주 지역에 대한 북한의 군사 공격이었음에도 중국 외교부 고위 인사는 이렇게 남북이 모두 문제라는 식으로 말했다. 시비가 분명한 일에도 북한을 감싸면서 내밀한 대북 인식을 드러낸 것이다.
그해 3월 천안함 침몰 사건으로 궁지에 몰린 북한 김정일 국방위원장은 5월과 8월, 베이징과 동북 3성을 찾아 중국의 지지를 확인했다. 연평도 사건은 이런 북·중 간 바닥 다지기 뒤에 터졌다.
그 무렵 홍콩 주재 미국계 투자은행(IB) 관계자는 사석에서 북·중 관계를 손절매 관점으로 풀이했다. 역사·정치적으로 복잡하게 얽혀 있는 국가관계를 주식매매로 단순 치환했다는 점에서 한계가 없는 것은 아니지만 나름 신선했다.
“중국은 6·25전쟁에 개입해 압록강까지 밀린 북한 정권을 구했다. 따라서 김정일 정권에 지분이 있다고 생각한다. 한때 북한은 우량주였다. 국공내전 당시 중국공산당이 전략 요충지인 만주 지역을 장악하는 과정에서 적잖은 물적 지원을 했다. 현재는 10분의 1 토막 난 상태다. 손절매할 것인가 말 것인가. 중국의 고민이다.”
손절매는 향후 가격 상승의 희망이 보이지 않을 때 손실을 감수하고 파는 것을 말한다. 자산가 중엔 현재 주가에 관계없이 성장성을 보고 묻어두는 경우도 있다. 의결권이 있을 땐 손절매가 더욱 어렵다.
시진핑 집권 2기 권력 배분이 마무리되면서 미국이 다시 중국을 압박하기 시작했다. 실효 없는 ‘무늬만 제재’로 미국의 눈을 피하고 북한을 얼렀던 과거의 제재 국면이 아니다. 조련사가 채찍을 들었고 어영부영 꾀부리던 판다가 단내 나게 뛰어야 하는 상황이다.
원유 송유관을 잠그는 등 중국이 제대로 대북제재에 나서면 북한은 붕괴에 직면할 수밖에 없다. 손절매의 순간이다. 자신의 손으로 북한을 무너뜨리자니 손해가 막심하고, 시간만 끌다가 북·미 간 핵협상이 시작되면 ‘차이나 패싱’이 걱정스럽다.
중국은 왜 북한을 두둔했을까. 연평도 포격전을 보면서 중국의 공산당 지도부는 한반도에선 너무나 쉽게 그리고 순식간에 전쟁이 일어날 수 있다는 사실에 충격을 받았던 것으로 알려졌다. 부국강병할 때까지 시간이 절실한 중국에 전쟁은 끔찍한 악몽이다. 편들어 주면서 당근을 제시하면 고분고분해질 줄 알았을까. 중국의 기대가 어떻든 북한은 냉혹하리만큼 철저하게 전략과 손익 계산에 따라 움직였다. 이제는 판다가 움직일 차례다.
정용환 정치부 차장