Xi’s era begins (kor)
후계 없는 시진핑 2기… 중국의 정치 불안정성 주목해야
Oct 27,2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled the makeup of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party with himself at the helm and without any apparent successors after his second term ends in 2022. The Communist Party on Tuesday approved an amendment in the party constitution to include Xi’s name and his doctrine — an honor only the party founder Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, architect of China’s opening policy, have been granted.
He further cemented his political hold by seating his allies on the party’s top decision-making politburo. He also left room for maintaining power beyond his second five-year term by bypassing the usual ritual of naming a successor.
Xi’s mighty power can bring about both positive and negative repercussions. He could keep policy consistent over the next five years and pursue his aspiration of building China up as a superpower. Xi wants to ensure no one is left behind in the country’s transition towards the “new era.” To ensure the country achieves its goal, he is considering the need for stronger-than-ever leadership. By not naming a successor, he could spur competition among aspiring talents for leadership.
Then, there is the downside of the oversized power of a single man. The concentrated power of Xi could undermine political stability in the country. China’s political upheavals historically stemmed from power struggles among political rivals. The purging of the heirs Liu Shaoqi and Lin Biao unleashed the Cultural Revolution and decade-long turbulence in Mao’s age. The discharge of potential heirs Hu Yaobang and Zhao Ziyang also triggered student and liberalists’ protests and the Tiananmen Square massacre. In order to avoid chaos, Deng restored the politburo system based on collective leadership.
China survived in a rare single-party system because of the check-and-balance mechanism in the party. Thanks to political stability, the economy has roared since the 1990s. Xi has broken the legacy and could stoke instability in the world’s second most powerful country.
Internal fragility can rock the surface. Any instability in China could have massive ramifications in the region. North Korea is getting closer to perfecting nuclear weapons. Japan is marching towards remilitarization and arms buildup. China is becoming more aggressive and assertive. The world around us is fast changing. We must rigorously examine our strategy and survival plan.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 26, Page 38
집단지도부 진입에 실패한 중국 차세대 리더
시진핑은 권력 누수 방지와 장기 집권 길 열어
중국 권력투쟁 격화될 가능성 배제할 수 없어
시진핑 중국 국가주석이 후계 없는 집권 2기 체제를 출범시켰다. 어제 발표된 중국 공산당 7인의 정치국 상무위원 명단에 차세대 리더로 꼽히던 후춘화 광둥성 당서기나 천민얼 충칭시 당서기 이름은 없었다. 대신 시진핑 측근인 리잔수가 서열 3위, 자오러지가 6위로 반부패 사정의 칼을 쥔 중앙기율검사위 서기에 올랐다. 시진핑으로선 그제 자신의 이름이 명기된 지도이념을 당헌에 삽입시킨 데 이어 지도부 구성에서도 권력을 대폭 강화하는 데 성공했다. 관례를 깨고 후계자를 내정하지 않아 5년 후에도 계속 집권할 길을 열었다는 말도 나온다.
시진핑의 1인 독주엔 명(明)과 암(暗)이 함께 존재한다. 긍정적 측면은 집권 후반기의 권력 누수를 막을 수 있다는 점이다. 그가 내세운 중화부흥의 꿈을 향해 일사불란하게 움직일 수 있게 됐다. 시진핑은 중국이 현재 처한 상황을 소강(小康, 풍족한)사회를 완성하고 세계 강국으로 나아가는 매우 중요한 전환기인 ‘신시대’라고 진단한다. 따라서 그 어느 때보다 강력한 리더십이 필요하다는 논리다. 또 후계자를 미리 낙점하지 않음으로써 여러 인재들이 대권을 놓고 경쟁을 벌이게 하는 등 인재 풀을 넓히는 장점도 있다.
그러나 사물엔 늘 반대되는 측면이 있다. 시진핑 권력의 비대화는 그동안 중국 경제 성장의 토대가 돼 온 정치적 안정을 허물 우려가 있다. 건국 이후 중국 정가의 파란은 대부분 후계자 문제와 관련돼 있다. 마오쩌둥의 류사오치와 린뱌오 제거는 문화대혁명이란 ‘잃어버린 10년’을 가져왔고, 덩샤오핑의 후야오방과 자오쯔양 숙청은 6·4 천안문 사태란 비극을 불렀다. 중국이 안정된 건 덩이 1인 독재의 폐해를 막기 위해 정치국 상무위원회로 대표되는 집단지도체제를 부활하고, 격대지정(隔代指定, 현 지도자가 차기 넘어 차차기 지도자 낙점)의 방식을 통해 권력 승계 시스템을 안착시킨 데 있다. 시진핑 또한 이런 방식으로 후진타오가 아닌 장쩌민 파벌의 도움을 받아 1인자 자리에 올랐다.
중국이 공산당 일당제이면서도 생명력을 유지할 수 있었던 건 당내 계파 간의 견제와 균형이 작용했기 때문이다. 정치가 안정되자 경제는 비약적 발전을 이뤘다. 후계 없는 시진핑 2기는 이런 승계 관례를 깨는 것이다. 이에 따라 향후 중국의 정치적 불안정성은 높아질 전망이다. 겉으론 평온을 유지하는 것처럼 보이겠지만 수면 아래로는 권력 다툼이 격렬하게 펼쳐지며 중국에 파란을 부를 가능성을 배제할 수 없다.
내부의 불안한 힘이 곧잘 바깥으로 투사되곤 한 경우를 우리는 종종 역사에서 만난다. 그것이 중화민족주의와 결합할 때 동아시아 질서는 크게 요동칠 수 있다. 세상은 항상 그렇지만 평온한 때가 없다. 핵을 완성해 가는 북한, 전쟁할 수 있는 국가로 나아가는 일본, 대외적으로 더욱 공세적 행보를 이어갈 중국 등 어느 하나 마음 놓을 형편이 아니다. 우리를 둘러싼 세상이 어떻게 변하고 있으며 우리의 갈 길은 무엇이어야 하는지에 대한 깊은 고민이 필요한 시기다.