A mistimed signal (kor)

Powerful American weaponry is descending on the Korean Peninsula ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s first visit to South Korea. The United States has moved the USS Nimitz, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, to the West Pacific from the Middle East, following the USS Ronald Reagan and USS Theodore Roosevelt. 15 F-35A multi-role stealth fighters, stationed in an air base in Utah, flew to Kaneda Air Base in Japan. The beefing up of strategic assets is a result of the heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula. They are aimed at protecting the U.S. president during his tour to Asia, which includes stops in Japan, South Korea and China, from Nov. 3 through Nov. 14.
North Korea has been silent for over a month since it fired an intermediate ballistic missile over the islands of Japan into the North Pacific on Sept. 15. But the recalcitrant state is known to be developing a solid-fuel engine for an advanced missile even harder to detect in advance due to the shorter time needed to launch it. If a new engine for a missile is developed, the next step is a test-firing of it. It is only a matter of time before the North makes another missile provocation.
In such a volatile situation, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon requested Pyongyang to take the necessary steps to ensure the safe passage of our businessmen who had run factories at the Kaesong Industrial Complex across the border so that our government can permit them to visit the premises, which were shut down last year during the conservative Park Geun-hye administration because of the North’s persistent nuclear and missile provocations. The unification ministry under the liberal Moon Jae-in government made the request to help South Korean entrepreneurs visit their factories after suspicions arose that North Koreans were operating them on their own.
North Korea should not run the factories without our permission. We fully understand our entrepreneurs’ nervousness about their factories.
But our unification minister’s request could give Pyongyang the wrong signal that our government hopes to reopen the complex. It will be best if the nuclear issue can be solved peacefully. But as long as Kim Jong-un refuses our government’s proposal for dialogue, the only option left is building pressure on North Korea. Our unification ministry needs a more prudent approach.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 27, Page 38
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령의 첫 방한을 앞두고 한반도 대치가 더욱 거칠어지고 있다. 미군의 핵 항공모함 3척 등 첨단무기가 한반도 주변으로 전진배치된 탓이다. 미군은 로널드 레이건호와 시어도어 루스벨트호에 이어 미니츠호를 서태평양에 이동시켰다. 최신예 F-35A 전투기 12대도 일본으로 날아왔다.
북·미 간 강경 발언도 이어지고 있다. 트럼프 대통령은 지난 25일(현지시간) 논란이 되고 있는 비무장지대(DMZ) 시찰을 묻는 질문에 "말하지 않는 게 낫겠다"며 "여러분은 놀라게 될 것"이라고 했다. DMZ 방문의 여지를 남긴 셈이다.
이에 맞서 북한 외무성 한 고위 관리는 "북한은 항상 말을 실행에 옮겨왔다"며 태평양상 수소탄 실험 경고가 빈말이 아님을 강조했다. 한동안 잠잠했던 한반도 긴장이 다시 거칠어지고 있는 것이다.
이 와중에 조명균 통일부 장관은 지난 24일 북측에 "우리 기업의 방북 승인 신청 처리를 위한 신변안전 보장과 통행 관련 조치를 취해 달라"고 요청했다. 북한의 개성공단 무단가동 의혹으로 지난 12일 입주 기업 대표 등이 방북 신청을 낸 데 대한 지원사격인 셈이다.
조 장관은 또 "북한이 생존을 위해 핵을 개발 중이어서 포기할 가능성은 크지 않다"고도 했다. 북핵을 기정사실로 받아들이는 듯한 표현이다. 현 외교안보 각료들 중 조 장관은 청와대 눈치를 안 보고 과장급까지 독자적 인사를 밀어붙인 유일한 인물이다. 그만큼 실세다. 통일부 장관이 지금처럼 민감한 시기에 엇박자를 내면 우리가 제재보다 남북대화에 연연한다는 인상을 줄 수 있다.
북핵 위기를 해결하려면 현재로선 중국까지 끌어들여 북한을 강력히 압박하는 게 유일한 방안이다. 게다가 미국은 우리의 독자적 대북 제재까지 대놓고 요구하고 있다. 어느 때보다 탄탄한 국제공조가 필요한 시점에서 더 이상 부적절한 발언이 반복되면 안 된다.