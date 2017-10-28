[앵커브리핑] “가짜 아나스타샤의 묘비명” (Fake Anastasia’s Epitaph)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작합니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.그녀의 등장은 세간의 이목을 끌었습니다. 러시아 혁명 이후 처형되었다던 아나스타샤 공주.Her appearancepublic attention as it had been thought that Princess Anastasia was executed after the Russian Revolution.*attract: 끌어들이다그는 자신이 요행히 살아남았다고 주장하며 세상에 모습을 드러냈습니다.A woman claimed that she hadsurvived and was ready to claim her title as princess again.*miraculous: 기적적인공주와 흡사한 외모를 지닌 데다 왕실에 대한 기억을 간직하고 있다고 주장한 폴란드 출신의 애나 앤더슨.Her name was Anna Anderson and hailed from Poland. Sheresembled the princess, and asserted that she still remembered her past royal life.*vague: 모호한그는 법적으로도, 또한 왕실에 의해서도 인정받지 못했지만 평생 자신이 공주임을 주장하면서 공주의 일생을 살았습니다.She was never acknowledged by the law or the royal family, but she had lived her entire life claiming that she was the princess and lived a life of a princess until her death.자신을 공주로 모셨던 한 미국인 교수와 결혼하였고 묘비에 새겨진 이름 역시 '아나스타샤'였습니다.She married an American professor who believed her to be the princess and when she died, the name engraved on her grave was “Anastasia.”그러나 그것은 결국 거짓으로 판명났습니다. 시간이 흐른 뒤 유전자검사를 실시한 결과 그는 공주가 아니었던 것이었습니다.However, her statement turned out to be false. The result of the gene test after her death proved that she was an*impostor: 사기꾼검찰과 법원 모두가 바로 그 사람이 주인이라고 몇 번이고 확인한 태블릿 PC에 대한 조작 논란은 탄핵된 대통령의 구속연장을 앞두고 다시 고개를 들더니 누군가는 단식했고, 누군가는 위협했으며, 누군가는 반년 만에 처음으로 목소리를 들려주기도 했습니다.The owner of the tablet PC has been proven to be Choi Soon-sil multiple times by the prosecution and the court unanimously. But again someone raised doubts ofbefore the impeached president’s arrest warrant was extended. Someone went on a hunger strike, someone threatened and someone spoke upon the matter after six months of silence.*fabrication: 조작그리고 오늘(23일)은 국정감사장에서도 주요 메뉴가 되었지요.It was also the main topic of discussion at today’s parliamentary hearing.사실에 대한 주장이 달라 생기는 갈등은 사실을 찾아내면 금방 해소되는 것이지만 세상의 모든 사실 갈등이 말처럼 잘 풀리지 않는 것은 거기에 이해관계가 개입되기 때문이라는 것을 우리는 학교에서도 배웠고, 살면서도 배워 온 바….The controversies which arise from different interpretations about facts can be easily resolved with definite facts, but a majority of the conflicts remain unsettled because there are invisiblecolliding. We have learned this tendency at school and through experience.*interest: 이해관계아전인수의 해석과 거기서 비롯된, 사실을 비튼 질문 아닌 질문들…Self-centered interpretation and questions that are rumors in disguise,the facts in an attempt to cause more confusion…*tweak: 비틀다어떤 증거물이든 인정하지 않으려는 굳건한 믿음…The firmto refuse to acknowledge theevidence that lies openfor everyone else to witness…*conviction: 신념,믿음*indisputable: 반론의 여지가 없는*in the raw: 날것 그대로컴퓨터의 유전자 검사가 포렌식이라면 그 내용마저도 무지, 혹은 의도적 왜곡으로 변형시키는 황당함, 또는 집요함…They insistently claim that the tablet PC was fabricated even though theresults had vindicated its*forensic: 법의학적인*authenticity: 진짜임그리고 그 시작에는 사건 발생 1년이 다 되어 이 모든 주장들을 되살리며 등장했던 태블릿 PC의 이른바 '새로운 주인'의 이른바 '양심선언'이 있었습니다.And what started all these arguments was the tablet PC’s so-called “new owner” with her so-called “whistle blowing,” spilling her “secrets” one year after the incident.그래서 다시 되돌아보는 역사의 인물So, at this point, we again look back on the lonely historical figure in a similar situation.그의 묘비에 적힌 이름은 아나스타샤. 그러나 그의 이름은 애나 앤더슨.Her real name was Anna Anderson. But the name engraved on the grave was Anastasia.오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s Anchor Briefing.Broadcast on October 23, 2017Translated for October 24, 2017Translated and edited by Lee Jae-lim and Brolley Genster