호모 사피엔스의 진화와 규제

추석 연휴 기간 동안 가족과 조상님들을 살펴야 할 의무를 방기하고 미국 서부 지역을 돌아다녔다. 그곳은 베스트셀러『사피엔스』(2011)의 저자 유발 하라리의 말을 빌리자면 ‘호모 사피엔스가 스스로의 한계를 넘어서고 있는’ 현장이었다. 좀 더 구체적으로 말하자면 사피엔스라는 종(種)의 인간(호모) 속(屬)이 지구상 모든 생명체의 진화방식인 자연선택의 법칙을 깨고, 지적설계를 통해 자신뿐 아니라 주변 동식물까지 바꿔 나가고 있는 곳이었다. 불과 200년 전 토착 아메리카 인디언과 동부를 떠나 서부로 개척 이주를 떠난 미국인들이 총과 활로 치열하게 싸웠을 법한 장소에서 말이다.치누크 인디언이 누볐던 포틀랜드에서는 지난달 유전자 가위를 이용해 세계 최초로 이상이 있는 인간배아의 유전체를 완벽하게 교정하는 데 성공해 세계 과학계에 화제가 됐던 슈크라트 미탈리포프 오리건 보건과학대 교수를 만났다. 그는 “향후 15년 안이면 배아 단계에서 유전체가 교정된 첫 인간이 태어날 수 있을 것”이라고 말해 줬다.샌프란시스코 국제공항 인근의 유전자 분석 벤처기업 칼라 지노믹스는 피도 아닌 침 몇 방울로 유전체를 분석해 산모와 태아의 산전 검사나 암 발병 가능성 검사를 하고 있었다. 이 회사에서 만난 서울 출신의 ‘100% 순수 한국인’ 여성은 자신의 회사 소개와 함께 인근 유전체 분석 벤처기업 23앤드미(23andMe)의 경험도 들려 줬다. 149달러(17만원)짜리 유전체 분석 검사를 받아 봤더니 자신은 한국인과 중국인•일본인의 DNA를 각각 3분의 1씩 가지고 있다고 했다.유발 하라리는 “앞으로 몇 십 년 지나지 않아 유전공학과 생명공학 기술 덕분에 우리는 인간의 생리기능•면역계•수명뿐 아니라 지적•정서적 능력까지 크게 변화시킬 수 있다”며 “이렇게 변화된 우리는 더 이상 호모 사피엔스가 아니게 될 가능성이 있다”고 말했다.이렇듯 미국은 21세기의 새벽(21세기를 24시간으로 나누면 2017년은 오전 4시가 갓 넘은 시각이다)에 자연사의 큰 획을 긋고 있는 장소다. 그 인위적인 진화의 방향이 옳으냐 그르냐의 여부를 떠나 호모 사피엔스 종의 변화 또는 종말이 시작하고 있는 시간이다. 10만 년 전보다 진화한 호모 사피엔스가 등장하면서 같은 속의 형제 인간이면서 진화가 늦었던 호모 에렉투스가 이후 세상에서 멸절했다. 미국•영국•중국•일본 등 세계가 지적설계를 통해 진화하고 있는데, 자라 보고 놀란 한국은 솥뚜껑만 봐도 놀라는지. 황우석 사태의 여파로 강화된 생명윤리법으로 첨단 연구자들의 손과 발을 꽁꽁 묶어 놓은 현실이 안타깝다. 10만 년 된 사피엔스 조상의 운명의 중요성을 생각한다면 이번 취재여행의 여정은 명절을 무시한 자손을 가까운 조상님께서도 이해하시리라 믿어 본다.최준호 산업부 차장Over the Chuseok holiday, I neglected the duty to be with family and worship the ancestors and travelled the west coast of the United States. ⓐ. More specifically, it was the place where the homo sapiens broke the law of natural selection, the evolution process of all organisms on earth, and ⓑanimals and plants around them as well as themselves through intellectual design. 