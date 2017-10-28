How Amazon Took Seattle’s Soul

SEATTLE — I live in the city that hit the Amazon jackpot, now the biggest company town in America. Long before the mad dash to land the second headquarters for the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon found us. Since then, we’ve been overwhelmed by a future we never had any say over.나는 ‘아마존 대박’을 만난 미국 서부 도시 시애틀에 살고 있다. 시애틀은 아마존 덕분에 미국 최대의 기업 도시로 컸다. 미국의 여러 도시가 아마존의 두 번째 본사를 유치하려는 경쟁에 뛰어들기 훨씬 전에 이미 아마존의 간택을 받은 도시가 시애틀이다. 엄청난 행운이다.With the passing of Thursday’s deadline for final bids, it’s been strange to watch nearly every city in the United States pimp itself out for the right to become HQ2 — and us. Tax breaks. Free land. Champagne in the drinking fountains. Anything!미국의 많은 도시, 아니 거의 모든 도시가 아마존을 유치하려고 온갖 러브콜을 보냈다. 세금 감면이나 알짜 부지 제공은 기본이고, 샴페인이 흘러넘치는 분수를 세워주겠다는 도시도 있었다.In this pageant for prosperity, the desperation is understandable. Amazon’s offer to create 50,000 high-paying jobs and invest $5 billion in your town is a once-in-a-century, destiny-shaping event.아마존이 입주하면 ‘괜찮은 일자리’ 5만 개가 생기고 최소 50억 달러 투자가 되기 때문이다. 도시의 운명을 좌우할 ‘아마존 유치 전쟁’에서 이긴 시애틀은 너무 기뻐 말 그대로 ‘잠 못 이루는’ 도시가 됐다. 하지만 아마존이 입주한 뒤 시애틀은 아마존의 완전한 포로가 되고 말았다.Amazon is not mining coal or cooking chemicals or offering minimum wage to hapless “associates.” The new jobs will pay $100,000 or more in salary and benefits. In Seattle, Amazon employees are the kind of young, educated, mass-transit-taking, innovative types that municipal planners dream of.아마존은 공해를 야기하는 탄광이나 화학기업이 아니고, 일용직이나 고용해 부려먹는 기업도 아니다. 10만 달러 이상의 연봉과 다양한 복지 혜택이 보장된 고급 일자리의 산실이다. 시애틀에 사는 이 회사 직원들은 젊고, 교육 수준이 높으며, 자가용 대신 대중교통을 이용한다. 시청 공무원 입장에서 보면 누구나 좋아할 ‘고급 주민’인 셈이다So, if you’re lucky enough to land HQ2 — congrats! But be careful, all you urban suitors longing for a hip, creative class. You think you can shape Amazon? Not a chance. It will shape you. Well before Amazon disrupted books, music, television, furniture — everything — it disrupted Seattle.그런데 시청이 기쁨에 도취되면 안 된다. 시애틀은 아마존을 유치하면서 이 회사 목줄을 잡을 수 있다고 생각했을 것이다. 그럴 일은 없다고 본다. 오히려 아마존이 시애틀의 목줄을 잡을 것이다. 출판과 음반•TV•가구업계도 아마존과 첫 계약할 당시엔 자신이 ‘갑’이 될 거로 여겼다. 하지만 시간이 흐르면서 현실은 정반대가 됐다. 아마존이 이들 업계를 장악한 지 오래다.At first, it was quirky in the Seattle way: Jeff Bezos, an oversize mailbox and his little online start-up. His thing was books, remember? How quaint. How retro. Almost any book, delivered to your doorstep, cheap. But soon, publishers came to see Amazon as the evil empire, bringing chaos to an industry that hadn’t changed much since Herman Melville’s day.아마존이 처음 판 건 책이었다. 얼마나 정겨운가. 그러나 아마존이 모든 책을 저렴한 가격에 소비자의 현관 앞까지 배송하겠다는 약속을 실천에 옮기면서 출판업계는 뿌리부터 흔들렸다. 지금 미국 출판업계는 아마존을 ‘악의 제국’처럼 본다.The prosperity bomb, as it’s called around here, came when Amazon took over what had been a clutter of parking lots and car dealers near downtown, and decided to build a very urban campus. This neighborhood had been proposed as a grand central city park, our own Champs-Élysées, with land gifted by Paul Allen, a Microsoft co-founder. But voters rejected it. I still remember an architect friend telling me that cities should grow “organically,” not by design. Cities used to be tied to geography: a river, a port, the lee side of a mountain range. Boeing grew up here, in part, because of its proximity to spruce timber used to make early airplanes. And then, water turned the industrial engines that helped to win World War II.시애틀에서는 아마존이 가져온 부를 ‘번영의 폭탄’이라 부른다. 아마존은 도심 근처 주차장 부지를 매입해 ‘아마존 제국’을 조성했다. 도시의 형성 과정은 자연환경이나 지리와 밀접하다. 초기 항공기 제작에 전나무가 많이 쓰였는데 시애틀에 보잉사가 입주한 배경에 전나무가 많다는 것도 들어있다. 또 시애틀은 강수량이 많은 도시여서 군수공장이 많이 들어섰다. 공업용 엔진으로 돌리는 데 필요한 물을 구하기 쉬웠기 때문이었다.The new era dawned with Microsoft, after the local boy Bill Gates returned with a fledgling company. From then on, the mark of a successful city was one that could cluster well-educated people in a cool place. “The Smartest Americans Are Heading West” was the headline in the recent listing of the Bloomberg Brain Concentration Index. This pattern is likely to continue, as my colleagues at the Upshot calculated in picking Denver to win the Amazon sweepstakes. At the bottom of the brain index was Muskegon, Mich., a place I recently visited. I found the city lovely, with its lakeside setting, fine old houses and world-class museum. When I told a handful of Muskegonites about the problems in Seattle from the metastatic growth of Amazon, they were not sympathetic.그러다 새로운 시대가 열렸다. 시애틀 출신 청년 빌 게이츠가 자신이 세운 마이크로소프트를 들여오면서 시애틀엔 첨단 산업에 종사하는 고학력자가 몰려들었다. 이후 미국 도시들은 첨단 산업 유치에 혈안이 됐다. 그래야 고학력자들이 몰려들어 도시의 ‘인재 지수’가 높아지고 땅값이 오르기 때문이었다.What comes with the title of being the fastest growing big city in the country, with having the nation’s hottest real estate market, is that the city no longer works for some people. For many others, the pace of change, not to mention the traffic, has been disorienting. The character of Seattle, a rain-loving communal shrug, has changed. Now we’re a city on amphetamines.아마존 덕분에 미국 최고의 인구 증가율과 부동산 가격 상승률을 기록한 시애틀 같은 도시에선 주민의 삶의 질이 더 이상 우선순위가 되지 않는다. 비를 사랑한 목가적 소도시 시애틀은 아마존으로 인해 벌거벗은 욕망이 춤추는 정글로 변했다. 주민들은 어지러울 뿐이다.Amazon is secretive. And they haven’t been the best civic neighbor, late to the charity table. Yes, the company has poured $38 billion into the city’s economy. They have 40,000 employees here, who in turn attracted 50,000 other new jobs. They own or lease a fifth of all the class A office space. But median home prices have doubled in five years, to $700,000. This is not a good thing in a place where teachers and cops used to be able to afford a house with a water view.아마존은 비밀스러운 기업이다. 천문학적 수익을 올리면서도 사회 환원에 인색해 시애틀 시민의 삶을 개선하는 데 소극적이란 인상을 주었다. 시애틀 지역 경제에 380억 달러의 자금을 투입하고, 4만 명을 고용해 일자리 5만 개를 창출한 점은 인정할 만하다. 시애틀 최고급 사무공간의 20%는 아마존 소유거나 임대다. 그러나 5년 사이 주택 가격이 두 배로 올라 원주민들이 쫓겨나는 상황이 빚어진다. 교사나 경찰관 등 고소득이라 할 수 없는 봉급생활자들도 ‘오션뷰(바다가 보이는)’ 주택에 살 수 있던 도시로선 좋은 소식이 아니다.Our shiny new megalopolis has spawned the inevitable political backlash. If you think there’s nothing more annoying than a Marxist with a bullhorn extolling a failed 19th-century economic theory, put that person on your City Council. So Seattle’s council now includes a socialist, Kshama Sawant, who wants “the public” to take over Amazon ownership. Other council members have proposed a tax on jobs. Try that proposal in Detroit.아마존의 진입은 불필요한 정치적 골칫거리도 만들었다. 비현실적 혁명 이론을 찬양하는 마르크스주의자들이 시애틀 의회에 진입한 것이다. 사회주의 성향의 의원 크샤마 사완트는 “아마존의 소유권을 ‘대중’에게 넘겨야 한다”고 주장했다. 일자리에 세금을 부과하자는 의원도 있었다. 자본주의 첨병인 공룡 대기업이 시대착오적 사회주의 정치인을 불러들이는 건 아이러니다.As a Seattle native, I miss the old city, the lack of pretense, and dinner parties that didn’t turn into discussions of real estate porn. But I’m happy that wages have risen faster here than anywhere else in the country. I like the fresh energy. To the next Amazon lottery winner I would say, enjoy the boom — but be careful what you wish for.시애틀 토박이인 나는 옛날이 그립다. 겉치레 없고 부동산 얘기에 열을 올리지 않던 시절이 좋았다. 그래도 다른 도시보다 월급이 빠르게 오르는 건 다행이고, 활력 넘치는 분위기도 좋다. 그렇기에 제2의 ‘아마존 복권’에 당첨되는 도시가 있다면 이렇게 말해 주고 싶다. 즐겨라. 그러나 좋은 일만 있을 수는 없다는 걸 기억하라.티머시 에건 NYT 칼럼니스트The New York Times OpinionOCT. 20, 2017