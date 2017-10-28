Erick Erickson: How to Find Common Ground

A year ago my life went to hell. After I declared myself unable to support the election of Donald Trump because of my faith and conservative convictions, three protesters showed up on my front porch. They did not threaten physical harm. But they did express feelings of betrayal and declared their intention to ruin my career as a conservative talk radio host and writer. I needed to carefully reconsider, or else.지난해부터 제 삶은 말 그대로 지옥이 돼 버렸습니다. 저의 신념과 보수적 가치관에 따라 도널드 트럼프가 대통령에 당선되는 걸 도저히 지지할 수 없다고 선언한 뒤로 시위대 세 명이 저희집 현관까지 찾아왔습니다. 저를 물리적으로 어떻게 하겠다는 식의 협박은 없었지만, 그들은 제게 지독한 배신감을 느낀다며 앞으로 라디오 프로그램 진행자나 글을 쓰는 이로서의 제 경력을 반드시 어떤 식으로든 망쳐놓겠다고 제 앞에서 다짐하고 돌아갔습니다. 지금이라도 제 경솔했던 발언을 다시 생각해보라는 메시지를 남기고 갔죠.I just could not bring myself to do it. For the next three months, we had armed guards parked outside our house. People called my radio station demanding I be fired. My children came home from school in tears because other kids were wondering when I would be shot or telling them about all their family members who hated me.저는 그렇게 하지 못했습니다. 그럴 수 있는 상황도 아니었습니다. 이후 석 달 동안 사설 경호업체를 고용해 집 밖에 무장한 대원에게 경비를 부탁해야 했죠. 제가 프로그램을 진행하는 라디오 방송국에는 저를 해고하라는 탄원서가 쌓여갔습니다. 학교에 갔다 돌아온 제 아이들의 눈가에는 거의 매일 눈물 자국이 마를 날이 없었는데, 친구들에게 너희 아빠 곧 저격당할 거라느니 우리 가족, 친척 중에 너희 아빠를 끔찍이 싫어하는 사람이 몇 명이나 된다느니 같은 이야기를 들었기 때문입니다.A woman in my wife’s Bible study group said that she and her friends wanted to punch me in the face. For a while we stopped going to church. At the grocery store, my children were accosted by a stranger yelling that their father was destroying their lives and the country. And in the middle of this I found it harder and harder to breathe. But it wasn’t the stress of the situation causing it.아내는 원래 나가던 성경 공부 모임에서 어떤 여성으로부터 “당신 남편 그 잘난 얼굴을 흠씬 두들겨 패버리고 싶다.”는 말을 들었습니다. 한동안 저희는 교회도 가지 않았습니다. 마트에 장을 보러 갔다가 저를 알아본 사람들이 제 아이들에게 다가와 제가 자신들의 삶과 이 나라를 망쳐놓고 있는 역적이라며 소리를 지르고 욕을 해댔습니다. 이런 일이 계속되면서 저는 가슴이 답답하고 숨쉬기가 어려워졌습니다. 단지 이렇게 끔찍한 상황에서 오는 스트레스 때문에 나타난 증상이 아니었습니다.In April 2016, with my blood oxygen level below 90 percent, doctors rushed me into a cardiac intensive care unit when they discovered blood clots in my lungs. There were so many that a doctor who saw my scan wondered if my corpse had been taken to the morgue yet.2016년 4월, 평상시 제 몸의 혈중 산소포화도가 90% 아래로 떨어졌습니다. 저는 당장 심혈관 중환자실에 입원했고, 의사들은 제 폐에서 혈전을 찾아냈습니다. 혈전이 너무 많아서 제 폐 사진을 본 의사가 어떻게 혈전이 저렇게 많은데 아직 제 숨이 붙어있는 건지 의아해했을 정도였습니다.As I lay in a CT machine getting scanned that day, the Mayo Clinic called my wife to inform her that doctors thought she had lung cancer. Less than six months later they confirmed she has a genetic, incurable form of the disease. Fortunately, she can take an oral chemotherapy pill that keeps her cancer at bay. The cancer cells will eventually mutate so they can’t be suppressed by the medicine, and we can only pray new drugs are developed before each mutation. Our family life is now focused on three-month windows of normalcy between my wife’s CT scans.제가 CT 촬영을 기다리며 누워있던 바로 그 날, 메이요 클리닉 의사들이 제 아내에게 전화해 폐암이 있다는 소견을 전했습니다. 6개월 뒤 아내의 병은 폐암 가운데서도 유전적인 소인 때문에 완치가 거의 어려운 종류로 밝혀졌습니다. 그나마 일단 약을 복용하는 화학요법만으로도 어느 정도 암을 억제할 수 있는 수준이었다는 게 불행 중 다행이었습니다. 하지만 암세포는 마침내 돌연변이를 일으켰고, 더는 약만으로 억제할 수 없는 지경에 이르렀습니다. 우리가 할 수 있는 일이라고는 암세포가 더 많은 돌연변이를 일으키기 전에 기적의 신약이 개발되기를 기도하는 일밖에 없었습니다. 온 가족이 석 달에 한 번씩 하는 아내의 CT 촬영과 의사의 진단에 신경을 곤두세우며 살게 됐습니다.Contemplating these things, last November I posted a short essay on my website of things I would want my children to know if their mother and I died before they woke. I would want to confess my sins, some of which have been written about in this newspaper. I was mindful that should they Google me they would find out a lot of terrible stuff, some of it very true and some of it not so much.이런 상황을 고려하며 저는 지난해 11월, 제 웹사이트에 짧은 글을 한 편 올렸습니다. 내용은 간단했습니다. 저와 아내가 갑자기 이 세상을 떠나게 되더라도 아이들이 꼭 알았으면 하는 것을 미리 적어둔 것입니다. 또 뉴욕타임스가 보도했던 내용을 비롯해 제가 저지른 잘못을 고백하고 싶기도 했습니다. 누군가 저를 구글에서 검색해보면 저에 관한 수많은 악담을 어렵지 않게 찾을 수 있으리라는 걸 알고 있었습니다. 그 악담 가운데는 사실인 것도 있고, 그렇지 않은 것도 있습니다.A publisher asked me to turn my essay into a book of love letters for my children, “Before You Wake.” Little did my editors know they would also get a collection of recipes as the penultimate chapter.출판사에서 제가 쓰는 글들을 책으로 엮으면 어떻겠냐고 연락해 왔습니다. “사랑하는 아이들이 깨기 전에(Before You Wake)”라는 제목으로 아이들에게 쓰는 편지 형식으로 책을 내자는 제안이었습니다. 앞으로 어떤 내용으로 편지의 뒷부분을 채워갈지 아직 출판사 직원들도 모르는 상태였습니다.Writing a book like that forced me to confront my faults, my fears and my aspirations for my children. I want them to do what is right, not what is popular, and I want them to measure their self-worth by being ethical individuals, not by the applause they receive on social media.그런 책을 쓰다 보니 저는 자연스레 저의 부족함과 두려움, 그리고 무엇보다 우리 아이들에게 바라는 점이 무엇인지 깊이 생각하고 그 생각을 마주하게 됐습니다. 아이들이 인기 있는 것을 좇지 않고 옳은 일을 했으면 좋겠습니다. 아이들이 자신의 가치를 소셜미디어에서 받는 좋아요 따위의 박수갈채가 아니라 윤리적인 한 인격체의 기준으로 가늠했으면 좋겠습니다.As we have moved more of our lives onto the internet, we have stopped living in actual communities. Instead we have created virtual communities where everyone thinks the same. We do not have to worry about the homeless man under the bridge because he is no longer part of our community. He is someone else’s problem. But that simply is not true.우리 삶의 많은 부분이 인터넷에서 이뤄지면서, 우리는 실제 사람이 모여 이루는 공동체에서의 삶을 잃어버렸습니다. 대신 우리는 똑같은 생각을 하는 이들로만 채운 가상의 공동체를 만들어냈습니다. 그 가상의 공동체에서는 노숙자를 신경 쓰지 않아도 됩니다. 지친 몸을 누일 곳 없어 다리 밑에서 비바람을 피하는 노숙자는 가상의 공동체에 속하지 않으니까요. 누군가가 해결할 문제일 뿐 이제 그 일은 나와 상관없는 일입니다. 하지만 이런 식의 생각과 태도는 실제 세상에서 통용될 수 없습니다.Even as the internet provides us great advances, it also segments us. We have social-media tribes and our self-esteem is based on likes and retweets. We have hundreds of television channels and even more video choices online where Hollywood no longer has to worry about broad appeal. There is a channel for everyone, and everyone in the tribe will get the inside jokes. Social-media interactions have replaced the value of character.인터넷과 함께 우리 삶은 눈부신 발전을 이루고 정말 편리해졌지만, 그런 동시에 우리는 하나의 부품으로 전락하고 말았습니다. 다들 소셜미디어에 포획돼 우리의 자존감은 좋아요 또는 리트윗의 종속변수가 되고 말았습니다. 이미 TV 채널은 수백 개를 헤아리고, 온라인에서는 말 그대로 모든 동영상을 다 볼 수 있습니다. 할리우드가 대중에게 다가갈 마땅한 채널을 고민하던 건 그야말로 옛날이야기입니다. 모두에게 공개된 공간에서 사람들은 그 안에서만 통용되는 농담을 익히고 거기서 소속감을 느낍니다. 소셜미디어에서 얼마나 많은 주목을 받느냐가 그 사람의 됨됨이를 파악하는 중요한 지표가 됐습니다.The truth, though, is that our Facebook friends are probably not going to water our flowers while we are on vacation and our Twitter followers will not bring us a meal if we are sick. But the actual human being next door might do both if we meet him.하지만 우리의 소중한 페친은 안타깝게도 우리가 휴가를 떠났을 때 우리 집 화초에 물을 줘달라는 부탁을 들어줄 수 없습니다. 트위터 팔로워들도 우리가 아플 때 약이나 음식을 가져다주지 않습니다. 그런 일을 부탁할 적임자는 다름 아닌 바로 옆집에 사는 우리 이웃입니다.This is what I want my children to know if I should die before they wake. The kitchen table is the most important tool they have to reshape their community. Preparing a home-cooked meal and inviting people over, both those we know and those we want to know, forces us to find common ground.저는 제가 갑자기 죽더라도, 그래서 제가 따로 이야기해주지 못하게 되더라도 아이들이 이 사실을 꼭 알았으면 합니다. 그들이 속한 공동체를 사람이 모여 사는 곳으로 다시 가꾸는 데 모두가 둘러앉을 수 있는 식탁이 꼭 필요하다는 것을, 우리가 아는 사람이든 아직 잘 모르지만 그래서 더 알아가고 싶은 사람이든 집으로 초대해 따뜻한 밥 한 끼를 대접하고 이야기를 나누다 보면 반드시 당신과 나 사이의 공통분모를 찾을 수 있다는 것을 말입니다.Not everything should be political, and we can only make everything political when we decide the other side is evil just because they disagree with us. We can see the world only in this polarized way if we never take the time to know anyone on the other side, if we never find ways to build friendship despite our differences.모든 것이 정치적일 필요는 없습니다. 모든 것이 정치적으로 보이는 건 오히려 우리가 누군가 우리와 견해를 달리한다는 이유만으로 상대편을 악마화하기 때문입니다. 우리가 상대편에 있는 사람들을 조금이라도 더 이해하고자 그 어떤 노력도 기울이지 않는다면, 우리가 여러 가지가 다름에도 친구가 되는 법을 찾지 못한다면, 결국 세상은 영원히 좁힐 수 없는 견해 차이로 가득한 곳으로 남을 것입니다.Every person has an interesting story to tell. I want my children to know my story. But I also want them to know that the stranger next door has one, too, and that even if they disagree on much, they can still be friends.누구에게나 흥미진진한 이야기가 있습니다. 저는 우리 아이들이 제 이야기도 알았으면 하지만, 동시에 옆집에 사는 낯선 이의 이야기도 알게 됐으면 좋겠습니다. 또한, 우리 아이들이 그 이웃과 많은 부분에서 생각이 갈리고 부딪히더라도 좋은 친구로 지냈으면 합니다.We may also never find that common ground with people whose politics or faith conflicts with ours. But we owe it to one another to disagree agreeably, without anger or intimidation, whether on a front porch or a Facebook page. A little more grace among us all would go a long way toward healing the nation.정치적 견해나 신념이 우리와 전혀 다른 사람과 끝내 그 어떤 공통분모도 찾지 못하고 친구가 되지 못할 수도 있습니다. 하지만 현관 앞에 서서 이야기하든, 페이스북상에서든 서로 다른 의견을 주고받을 때 분노나 협박 대신 우리가 얼마든지 조화롭게 이야기할 수 있다는 점을 잊어서는 안 됩니다. 우리 안의 은혜와 품위를 조금씩만 더 발휘하면 상처받은 우리나라도 조금이나마 치유의 길에 접어들 수 있을 것입니다.By ERICK-WOODS ERICKSONThe New York Times CurationSEPT. 30, 2017*한글 번역 전문은 newspeppermint.com에서 읽으실 수 있습니다.기사원문링크: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/30/opinion/erick-erickson-common-ground.html