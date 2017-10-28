Kospi cracks 2,500 ceiling for very first time

A stock sign at KEB Hana Bank’s headquarters in central Seoul shows the main bourse Kospi hit 2,500 on Monday. [YONHAP] 월요일 오전 서울 KEB하나은행 본점 딜링룸 전광판에 2,500선을 돌파한 코스피 지수가 표시돼 있다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyTuesday, October 24, 2017TheKospi reached a freshon Monday, topping the 2,500 mark intrading for the first time in history.*benchmark: 기준(점)*milestone: 중요한 단계, 획기적 사건*intraday: 하루 동안 일어나는, 하루 중의사상 처음으로 코스피 지수가 월요일 장중 한때 2,500선을 넘어섰다.The Kospi hit anof 2,500.3 less than 3 minutes after the opening as investorssound earnings in the third quarter and a cheerful investment sentiment from record high market indexes in the United States.*all-time high: 사상 최고치*bet on~ : 돈을 걸다개장하자마자 코스피는 사상 최고치인 2,500.3로 올라 3분 정도 머물렀다. 투자자들이 3/4분기 견실한 영업실적들과 미국 증시 활황으로 호전되는 투자심리를 보고 주식을 사들였기 때문이다.U.S. stock indices including the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit newlast Friday after the U.S. Senate passed a budget resolution containing, a move that some analysts believe will be needed to maintain the*closing high: 고가 마감*tax cut: 감세*bullish market: 오름세증시 애널리스트들이 활황장세 유지에 필요한 조치라고 생각한 감세조치를 포함한 예산안을 미 상원이 통과시킨 이후, 다우존스, S&P 500, 나스닥 등을 포함한 미국 증시 지수들은 금요일 최고시세로 마감했다.Taking afrom U.S. markets, the Kospi ended at 2,490.05, another record close. The rally follows the previous week in which the maintwo record closes.*cue: 신호*bourse: 증권거래소*pull off~: ~를 해내다미국 증시에서 신호를 받은 코스피는 최고치 마감 기록을 경신하며 2,490.05로 장을 마감했다. 두 번에 걸쳐 최고치 마감을 기록했던 지난주에 이어 오름세를 유지했다.“Thetrigger lies in expectations for strong,” said Chang Hee-jong, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities. “But it was also helped by the well-performing U.S. markets,” he said.*underlying: 근원적인*corporate earnings: 기업 수익HI 투자증권의 장희종 애널리스트는 “기업들의 좋은 영업이익에 대한 기대가 오름세를 유지하는 근원적인 이유이다. 그러나 미국 증시 활황의 영향도 받았다”고 말했다.The main driver for corporate earnings was Samsung Electronics, a marketthat forecast anotherperformance for the third quarter.*bellwether: 전조의 기준이 되는 것*record-breaking: 기록을 깨뜨리는영업수익 호조를 선도하고 있는 기업은 삼성전자이다. 삼성전자는 3/4분기에 또다시 기록적인 실적을 낼 것으로 예상되는 시장 선도자이다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장 (lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)