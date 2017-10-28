Kospi cracks 2,500 ceiling for very first time
사상 처음 코스피 2500선 돌파
Oct 28,2017
|A stock sign at KEB Hana Bank’s headquarters in central Seoul shows the main bourse Kospi hit 2,500 on Monday. [YONHAP] 월요일 오전 서울 KEB하나은행 본점 딜링룸 전광판에 2,500선을 돌파한 코스피 지수가 표시돼 있다. [연합]
Korea JoongAng Daily
Tuesday, October 24, 2017
The benchmark
Kospi reached a fresh milestone
on Monday, topping the 2,500 mark in intraday
trading for the first time in history.
*benchmark: 기준(점)
*milestone: 중요한 단계, 획기적 사건
*intraday: 하루 동안 일어나는, 하루 중의
사상 처음으로 코스피 지수가 월요일 장중 한때 2,500선을 넘어섰다.
The Kospi hit an all-time high
of 2,500.3 less than 3 minutes after the opening as investors bet on
sound earnings in the third quarter and a cheerful investment sentiment from record high market indexes in the United States.
*all-time high: 사상 최고치
*bet on~ : 돈을 걸다
개장하자마자 코스피는 사상 최고치인 2,500.3로 올라 3분 정도 머물렀다. 투자자들이 3/4분기 견실한 영업실적들과 미국 증시 활황으로 호전되는 투자심리를 보고 주식을 사들였기 때문이다.
U.S. stock indices including the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit new closing highs
last Friday after the U.S. Senate passed a budget resolution containing tax cuts
, a move that some analysts believe will be needed to maintain the bullish market
.
*closing high: 고가 마감
*tax cut: 감세
*bullish market: 오름세
증시 애널리스트들이 활황장세 유지에 필요한 조치라고 생각한 감세조치를 포함한 예산안을 미 상원이 통과시킨 이후, 다우존스, S&P 500, 나스닥 등을 포함한 미국 증시 지수들은 금요일 최고시세로 마감했다.
Taking a cue
from U.S. markets, the Kospi ended at 2,490.05, another record close. The rally follows the previous week in which the main bourse pulled off
two record closes.
*cue: 신호
*bourse: 증권거래소
*pull off~: ~를 해내다
미국 증시에서 신호를 받은 코스피는 최고치 마감 기록을 경신하며 2,490.05로 장을 마감했다. 두 번에 걸쳐 최고치 마감을 기록했던 지난주에 이어 오름세를 유지했다.
“The underlying
trigger lies in expectations for strong corporate earnings
,” said Chang Hee-jong, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities. “But it was also helped by the well-performing U.S. markets,” he said.
*underlying: 근원적인
*corporate earnings: 기업 수익
HI 투자증권의 장희종 애널리스트는 “기업들의 좋은 영업이익에 대한 기대가 오름세를 유지하는 근원적인 이유이다. 그러나 미국 증시 활황의 영향도 받았다”고 말했다.
The main driver for corporate earnings was Samsung Electronics, a market bellwether
that forecast another record-breaking
performance for the third quarter.
*bellwether: 전조의 기준이 되는 것
*record-breaking: 기록을 깨뜨리는
영업수익 호조를 선도하고 있는 기업은 삼성전자이다. 삼성전자는 3/4분기에 또다시 기록적인 실적을 낼 것으로 예상되는 시장 선도자이다.
번역: 이무영 정치사회부장 (lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)