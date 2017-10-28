Trump’s opportunities

U.S. President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Korea, scheduled for Nov. 7 and 8, is perhaps the second most important visit by an American president following Dwight Eisenhower’s in December 1952. During his presidential campaign, Eisenhower made a pledge that he would visit Korea before his inauguration to end the Korean War quickly, as the negotiations for a truce went on for months. The U.S. president-elect landed at Yeouido Airport and stayed in the 8th Army headquarters in Dongsung-dong. He listened to situation reports by U.S. generals and observed the frontline of the war from aboard a military plane.Eisenhower avoided meeting South Korean President Syngman Rhee, who insisted on unification. He also boycotted a Korean welcome ceremony. Cabinet ministers on the stage and hundreds of thousands of people who had gathered for the event dispersed in disappointment.Rhee, however, did not give up. In bitter December cold, Rhee, wearing a suit without a coat, paid a forced visit to Eisenhower, who was making an inspection of the Korean military’s Capital Defense Division. One of the U.S. generals gave Rhee a field jacket to protect him from the cold.Rhee was not satisfied with the brief meeting. He sent Seoul Mayor Kim Tae-sun to the 8th Army headquarters to ask Eisenhower to visit the presidential office. Kim could not get past the front gate. Then Rhee sent General Paik Sun-yup. Paik appealed to 8th Army Commander General James Van Fleet and UN Forces Commander Mark Clark. He said Rhee would not be able to command the Korean troops at times of war if Eisenhower did not visit the presidential office.Eisenhower finally made the visit on his way to the airport. Rhee and Eisenhower agreed to increase the 10 divisions of the Korean troops to 20 divisions and to sign a mutual defense treaty between South Korea and the United States. The war ended with an armistice agreement in July 1953. Three months later, the Mutual Defense Treaty was signed. If Rhee failed to convince Eisenhower to visit his presidential office, Eisenhower’s wartime visit to Korea would have not been remembered as a decisive movement in Korea-U.S. relations.Trump is coming to Korea in quite a different situation. Eisenhower came to Korea to put an end to an ongoing war, while Trump is coming to prevent another war. The “armed peace” on the Korean Peninsula, ensured by the Korea-U.S. alliance over the last 60 years — one of the products of Eisenhower’s visit — is about to break at any time, which is the background of Trump’s visit to Korea. Whether another apocalypse will take place on the peninsula — triggered either by a North Korean provocation or a U.S. pre-emptive strike — depends on what message Trump will deliver in Seoul.Signs of promising changes are seen in Northeast Asia for Trump to take advantage of. After China announced an ambitious second presidential term for Xi Jinping at the National Congress of the Communist Party, Beijing will work on U.S.-China relations and Korean Peninsula issues more aggressively than before. Xi’s goal is making China a “moderately prosperous” nation by 2020, the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party’s foundation. A moderately prosperous country describes a society where the people do not have to worry about their basic living conditions and can enjoy cultural lives.Without stability on the Korean Peninsula and in its neighboring region, building a moderately prosperous society is nearly impossible. Another Korean war will immediately crush Xi’s dream of being recognized as a leader on par with Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping in modern Chinese history. China, therefore, will most likely join the international sanctions on North Korea.If North Korean leader Kim Jong-un continues to ignore Beijing’s warning and keeps on playing a dangerous game of chicken across the border, Xi will likely impose specifically tailored pressure on the North. During his upcoming summit with Trump, a sustainable resolution of the Korean nuclear crisis will be discussed. What we have to wary of is a potential big deal between the United States and China that ignores South Korea. Henry Kissinger and other pro-China figures in the United States are encouraging such a deal.Trump’s message in Seoul will likely be a warning of maximum pressure and sanctions to force the recalcitrant regime in Pyongyang to end its nuclear and missile provocations and sit down at the negotiating table. Trump is an ignorant yet smart businessman who pursues economic profits while sending spontaneous Twitter messages to shake things up. He will certainly not hesitate to act aggressively and rudely in his meeting with President Moon Jae-in by taking advantage of threats to walk away from the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement and sales of advanced weapons.If Trump’s Northeast Asia tour proceeds as planned, it will be an unfortunate development for him above all else. Northeast Asia offers a rare stage — and a priceless opportunity — for a third-class politician like Trump to make a leap toward a statesman who prevents war and lays the foundation for mutual prosperity for the Asia-Pacific countries. Even creating a slight thaw in the frozen inter-Korean ties would do his reputation good.By Kim Young-hie, a senior columnist of the JoongAng Ilbo도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령의 11월 7~8일 한국 방문은 그 중요성 순위에서 1952년 12월 드와이트 아이젠하워 대통령 당선자의 한국 방문 다음은 된다. 아이젠하워는 11월 대선 유세에서 정전협상이 지루하게 계속되고 있는 한국전쟁을 조속히 종식시키기 위해 취임 전 한국에 가겠다는 공약을 했다. 그는 여의도공항으로 입국해 동숭동 8군사령부에 머물면서 미군 장성과 병사들로부터 전쟁 상황을 경청하고 군용기로 전선의 지형지세를 직접 관찰했다.그는 북진통일을 외치는 이승만 대통령을 만나는 걸 피했다. 아이젠하워는 중앙청 광장의 시민 환영대회도 보이콧했다. 단상의 각료들과 단하의 수만 명 시민은 허탈감을 안고 발길을 돌렸다.이승만은 포기하지 않았다. 그는 12월의 혹한에 양복 차림으로 광릉의 한국군 수도사단을 시찰 중인 아이젠하워를 찾아가서야 콧대 높은 미국 대통령 당선자를 잠깐 만날 수 있었다. 미군 장성 한 사람이 추위에 떠는 이승만에게 야전점퍼를 입혀 줬다. 그때의 한•미 관계를 상징하는 장면이다.이승만은 아이젠하워와의 그 정도 만남으론 만족할 수 없었다. 그는 김태선 서울시장을 동숭동으로 보내 아이젠하워의 경무대(지금의 청와대) 방문을 요청하려 했다. 그러나 김태선은 8군사령부의 정문도 통과하지 못했다. 이승만은 백선엽 장군을 보냈다. 백선엽은 8군사령관 제임스 밴 플리트와 유엔군사령관 마크 클라크에게 아이젠하워가 경무대를 방문하지 않고 떠나면 대한민국 대통령이 전시의 국군을 통수할 수 없다고 설득했다.아이젠하워는 공항으로 가는 길에 경무대에 들렀다. 이승만과 아이젠하워는 10개 사단의 한국군을 20개 사단으로 증강하고 한•미 상호방위조약을 체결한다는 원칙에 합의했다. 전쟁은 이듬해 7월 휴전협정 조인으로 끝나고, 10월에는 한•미 상호방위조약이 체결됐다. 이승만이 자신을 피해다니는 아이젠하워를 경무대로 초치해 회담하지 못했다면 아이젠하워의 전쟁 중 방한은 한•미 관계사에 그렇게 큰 획은 긋지 못했을 것이다.트럼프는 한•미 관계가 확연히 달라진 상황에서 한국에 온다. 아이젠하워는 진행 중인 전쟁을 끝내러 왔다. 트럼프는 일촉즉발의 전쟁을 방지하러 온다. 아이젠하워 방한의 결실인 한•미 동맹이 60여 년 동안 지켜온 한반도의 무장 평화가 언제 깨질지 모르는 급박한 전운의 한반도가 트럼프 방한의 배경화다. 북한의 도발로든 미국의 선제공격으로든 한반도가 다시 묵시록의 현장이 될지 안 될지는 트럼프가 서울에서 세계를 향해 발신할 메시지에 달렸다. 11월 8일 세계의 이목이 서울에 집중될 이유다.지금 동북아에는 트럼프의 활용을 기다리는 고무적인 변화의 조짐이 일어나고 있다. 중국의 시진핑이 지금 열리고 있는 공산당대회에서 집권 2기의 틀을 짜고 나면 미•중 관계와 한반도 문제에 더 적극적으로 접근할 것이다. 그의 목표는 공산당 창당 100주년인 2020년까지 중국을 전면적 샤오캉(小康)사회로 만드는 것이다. 샤오캉사회는 의식주 걱정 없는 국민이 약간의 문화생활을 누리는 사회다.한반도 주변 지역의 안정 없이 샤오캉사회는 만들수 없다. 제2의 한국전쟁은 중국 현대사에서 마오쩌둥과 덩샤오핑의 반열에 오르고 싶은 시진핑의 꿈을 덧없는 백일몽으로 날려 버릴 것이다. 그래서 중국은 지금보다 더 적극적으로 북한 제재와 압박에 동조할 것이다.김정은이 중국의 경고를 무시하고 중국의 문전에서 위험한 불장난을 계속하면 시진핑은 중국의 독자적인 맞춤형 압박을 가할 가능성이 크다. 트럼프와의 회담에서는 북한 문제에 관한 지속성 있는 해결책이 논의될 것이다. 우리가 경계할 것은 한국이 빠진 미국과 중국 간의 한반도 빅딜이다. 키신저를 포함한 미국의 친중파 현실론자들이 그런 방향으로 분위기를 잡고 있다.트럼프가 서울에서 발신할 메시지는 최대의 압박과 제재로 북한이 핵•미사일 도발을 멈추고 대화의 테이블로 나오라는 촉구와 경고일 것이다. 트럼프는 생각나는 대로 트위터를 날리면서 경제적 이득을 취하는 무식하지만 영리한 장사꾼이다. 그는 문재인 대통령을 상대로 한•미 FTA(자유무역협정)와 최첨단 무기로 갑질을 서슴지 않을 것이다.트럼프의 동북아 순방이 그렇게 흘러간다면 그를 위해 불행한 일이다. 오늘의 동북아는 트럼프가 미국의 이익만 챙기는 3류 정치인(politician)에서 곧 터질 것 같은 전쟁을 방지하고 아시아•태평양 지역 국가들의 공동 번영의 초석을 놓은 큰 정치가(statesman)로 도약할 흔치 않은 무대요 기회다. 꽁꽁 얼어붙은 남북 관계의 수면하에서도 아주 작은 난류의 조짐이 보이는 것도 트럼프의 큰 정치가 만들기에 보탬이 될 것이다.김영희 중앙일보 대기자