McGowan set to comment on Weinstein

Actress Rose McGowan is scheduled to make her first public remarks since accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of rape.McGowan is slated to deliver the opening remarks at The Women's Convention in Detroit on Friday, and will participate in another panel on sexual abuse in schools.McGowan has been one of the leading voices against sexual harassment in Hollywood, and tweeted earlier this month that she was raped by a man with the initials "HW." The Hollywood Reporter said McGowan confirmed she was referring to Weinstein.On Twitter, McGowan has amassed supporters and urged them to call out harassment using the #RoseArmy hashtag. McGowan has starred in several films, including "Scream," "Jawbreaker," and "Planet Terror," as well as the early 2000s television series "Charmed."A press release announcing her speech said McGowan "will bring her special brand of fire" to the Detroit gathering. Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company on Oct. 8 after The New York Times published an expose that detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations against him. He apologized, but has denied allegations of rape.