Epik High tops the charts with tried and tested sound : Hip-hop trio stick to what they know on ‘We’ve Done Something Wonderful’

From above, Mithra Jin, Tablo and Tukutz, known collectively as Epik High, released their first album in three years. [ILGAN SPORTS]

Hip-hop trio Epik High released the chart-topping “We’ve Done Something Wonderful” on Oct. 23. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Hip-hop trio Epik High’s new album, “We’ve Done Something Wonderful,” topped major music streaming charts immediately after its release on Oct. 23. In addition to the two main tracks, “Love Story” and “Home Is Far Away,” other songs such as “No Thanxxx” and “The Benefits of the Heartbreak” have continued to hit the top spots on domestic charts. As the title of the album boldly claims, the trio have done something wonderful. The poetic lyrics and captivating melodies hold listeners’ attention and stir their emotions. Popular singers such as IU, Oh Hyuk, Simon Dominic, Crush and Lee Su-hyun of AKMU are featured on the album. There are 11 tracks in total.To learn more about the new album, the Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, sat down with the group. The following are edited excerpts.To be honest, I didn’t expect anything. I am really grateful to have such good results. I think it is a blessing. At first, I didn’t want to care about the charts, so I gave my phone to my manager. But it was of no use because Tukutz and Mithra Jin told me the results.I actually anticipated something good. However, the result was way beyond what I was expecting, so I am really thankful for that.We didn’t take a break for three years. We actually did many things, but I am not sure they are worthy of receiving attention because Epik High is an old group, and we’re not so popular that people watch every single thing we do. We’ve been to festivals and concerts abroad. And we worked on the album. We were constantly working on the album, and I have one daughter, Tukutz has two and Mithra Jin just got married. We spent a lot of time with our families, so I think that made the album take longer.I didn’t expect to continue singing for 14 years. I often ask myself when I will have to stop making music. Then I recall my past, and I think about how we’ve done several wonderful jobs, so we thought, “What about having ‘We’ve Done Something Wonderful’ as the title?”We have things in common in terms of what we want to accomplish, and what we don’t. And we’re like family. I am very used to being with Tablo and Mithra Jin. I think we would still stay together even if we all quit the music industry.I think the team works best when the three of us are together. I don’t think any of us could split from Epik High. If we’re not together, we can’t function as singers, so we should be together at all times.There were some songs that we thought might suit IU well. We just had a talk among ourselves, thinking, “IU would never join us.” And one day, IU contacted us saying that she really likes “Don’t Hate Me,” so she invited us to sing at her concert. Of course we were really grateful and went to the concert. While on stage, in front of all the fans, we asked if IU would feature on the album. We made a song that would suit IU, and the result is “Love Story.” For “Home Is Far Away,” we thought Oh Hyuk could get the most out of the song, so we sent him the melody. He quickly replied, “The song is good, I want to join.”We don’t care so much about being trendy or experimental. So we just focused on what we’re good at.I have no rivals, but I heard that [girl group] Twice will release an album soon. My daughter Haru is a Twice fan. And interestingly, the producer of Twice is close with our producer, and when he visited our studio, he [jokingly] asked when Epik High would release a new album.Every year, we invite different guests. We try to invite guests that will amaze our fans. We invited three guests this year and we wanted to keep them secret, but on Monday, Im Chang-jung revealed that he has been invited. So we will keep the other two secret until they are onstage.BY KIM YEON-JI [hong.youkyoung@joongang.co.kr]그룹 에픽하이가 3년 만에 낸 신보로 음원차트를 집어삼켰다.에픽하이는 23일 정규 9집 '위브 던 섬띵 원더풀(WE'VE DONE SOMETHING WONDERFUL' 앨범을 내고 각종 음원차트 줄 세우기를 했다. 더블 타이틀곡 '빈차'와 '연애소설'이 음원차트 1,2위에 나란히 올랐고, '노땡큐' 등 수록곡들도 차트 성적이 좋다. 이번 앨범 타이틀처럼 아주 멋진 일을 해냈다. 특유의 대중적인 멜로디와 서사적인 가사로 리스너들의 감성을 자극하고 있다. 여기에 막강한 피처링진이 힘을 보탰다. 아이유부터 혁오, 사이먼 도미닉, 크러쉬, 악동뮤지션 수현, 넬 김종완, 송민호, 더 콰이엇, 이하이 등이 피처링에 참여했다.-1위를 비롯해 음원 차트 줄세우기를 한 소감은,타블로 "사실 기대를 전혀 안 했다. 그런데 좋은 결과가 있어서 진심으로 감사하다. 큰 축복이라고 생각한다."투컷 "전 기대를 했다. 새로운 앨범이 나오는데 당연히 기대했다. 그런데 그 기대보다 많은 사랑을 주셔서 감사하다."타블로 "결과를 신경쓰고 싶지 않아서 휴대폰도 매니저한테 잠시 맡기고 차트를 안 보고 있었다. 그런데 멤버들이 자꾸 옆에서 성적이 어떤지 중계를 해줘서 소용은 없었다."-3년 만에 앨범을 냈다. 그동안 어떻게 지냈나.타블로 "3년 동안 쉰 건 아니다. 많은 일을 했는데 다만 주목받을 만한 일을 했는지는 잘 모르겠다. 사실 나이가 있는 그룹이고, 그렇게 인기를 누리는 팀은 아니라서 그렇지 알게 모르게 다양한 일을 하고는 있었다. 해외 페스티벌도 갔었고, 해외 공연 투어도 많이 했다. 근데 티가 안나더라.(웃음) 앨범 작업도 오랫동안 해왔다. 꾸준히 해왔는데 다만 저랑 투컷은 합쳐서 아이가 세 명이고, 미쓰라진도 이제 신혼을 넘어서고 있다. 가족과 함께 하는 시간이 많다보니 앨범을 내는데 시간이 좀 더 오래 걸리긴 한 것 같다."-앨범명의 의미는.타블로 "14년 동안 음악을 계속 할 수 있을지 생각도 못 했다. 평소 언제까지 음악을 할 수 있을 것 같냐는 질문을 스스로에게 많이 묻는다. 그러다가 문득 지난 시간을 되돌아봤는데 뭔가 놀라운 일을 한 것 같았다. 이런 얘기를 앞으로도 할 수 있는 추억을 만들자는 의미에서 'WE'VE DONE SOMETHING WONDERFUL'로 타이틀을 지었다."-오랫동안 팀을 유지할 수 있는 비결은.투컷 "멤버들이 서로 가지고 있는 욕심도 비슷하고, 또 한 편으로는 욕심이 없는 것도 비슷하다. 또 가족 같다. 항상 동반자처럼 같이 있는 게 익숙해졌다. 만약에 나중에 음악을 안하더라도 함께 할 것 같다. 비결은 딱히 없는 것 같다."타블로 "세명이 같이 있을 때 그나마 잘 되는 팀이다.(웃음) 유닛 활동이 가능한 그룹이 아니다. 각자 떨어져있을 땐 혼자 활동을 할 수 있는 사람이 없다. 뭉쳐야만 된다. 해체가 불가능한 그룹이다."-타이틀곡 피처링에 참여한 아이유와 혁오의 섭외 비하인드가 궁금하다.타블로 "그동안 '아이유가 이 노래에 참여하면 좋겠다'고 생각한 노래가 몇 곡 있었다. 우리끼리 '아이유가 해주겠냐'고 얘기하다가 무산된 경우가 있다. 그러다가 우연히 아이유가 연락이 와서 우리 노래 중에 '돈 헤이트 미'를 너무 좋아한다고 콘서트 게스트로 와서 그 노래를 불러줄 수 있냐고 해서 '우리는 완전 땡큐다'라고 해서 공연에 갔다. 열심히 노래를 불렀고, 무대 위에서 아이유 팬들이 보는 앞에서 아이유를 섭외했다. '저희가 이번에 게스트로 왔으니깐 다음에 피처링 부탁하면 해주시겠죠?'라고 하니깐 아이유가 '네'라고 했다. 아이유에게 어울리는 곡을 만들어 보자고 하면서 '연애소설'이라는 곡을 탄생시켰다. '빈차'의 경우, 감성을 터뜨릴 가수가 누가 있을까 고민하다가 오혁이 좋을 것 같았다. 그래서 가이드 음원을 보내고 기다렸다. 원래 연락이 잘 안되는 친구인데 노래를 보내고 얼마 안 돼 답이 왔다. '형 좋은데요. 제가 부를게요'라고 하더라."-이번 앨법에서 변화를 시도한 부분이 있나.투컷 "트렌디함이나 실험전인 것에 더이상 연연하지 않고 있다. 제일 잘하는 걸 극대화시켜 앨범 작업을 하는데 집중하자는 주의다."-올 가을 음원 파워가 센 가수들이 잇따라 컴백한다. 가장 위기의식이 느껴지는 가수는.타블로 "그런 가수는 없는데 트와이스가 (우리와 비슷한 시기에) 컴백한다는 건 알고 있었다. 딸 하루가 트와이스 팬이다. 재밌게도 트와이스 음악 프로듀싱을 하는 분이 저희 엔지니어랑 친하다. 그 분이 우리 녹음이 없을 때 녹음실에 놀러왔다 보다. 그 분이 반대로 에픽하이 컴백 시기를 궁금해했다더라."-11월 단독 콘서트도 준비 중이다.타블로 "해마다 다른 게스트를 초대한다. 팬들이 우리 공연을 보러 왔다가 '저런 분도 게스트로 나와?'라고 깜짝 놀랄 분을 섭외하려고 노력한다. 이번에도 그렇게 세 분을 섭외했고, 공연 때까지 공개를 하지 않으려고 했는데 어제(23일) 임창정 선배님이 쇼케이스에서 게스트로 나온다는 걸 밝혔다. 임창정 선배님까지만 게스트로 공개하고 나머지 분들은 공연 때 '짜잔'하고 공개하겠다. 투컷이 대학 축제에 가면 허락도 안 받고 임창정 선배님의 '내가 저지른 사랑'을 '러브러브러브' 음악 사이에 뜬금없이 반주를 넣어서 열창을 한다. 이번엔 임창정 선배님이 부른 '내가 저지른 사랑'을 들을 수 있을 것이다."김연지 기자