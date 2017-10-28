Singapore touts new tourism tagline to Seoul

The Singapore Tourism Board unveils “Passion Made Possible.” [STB]

On Oct. 20, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) unveiled “Passion Made Possible,” the country’s new tourism tagline, at SJ Kunsthalle, a concert hall in Nonhyeon-dong, southern Seoul. The brand was first announced on Aug. 24 in Singapore, and STB is currently introducing its new slogan to major cities around the world through various campaigns.The new tagline highlights the endless passion and venturous creativity of the country, in particular the seven lenses through which visitors to Singapore can experience the island: foodie, explorer, collector, action seeker, culture shaper, socializer and progressor.For the opening event in Seoul, STB focused on the theme of “foodie,” with a range of programs related to food and cooking. Korean Chef Choi Hyun-seok presented an exotic recipe for “Fish Head Curry Pasta” with ingredients that could easily be found in Singapore, while Singaporean chef Janice Wong introduced her signature “dessert art” which not only looks beautiful, but also tastes good. Visitors also participated in a virtual reality experience called “Passion Kitchen.”“We’re happy to be able to introduce our brand in Korea,” said Chang Chee Pey, president of STB. “We hope that through the new brand, ‘Passion Made Possible,’ we get across more stories of Singapore and that Korean tourists think of Singapore as a place where they can fulfill their passion.”BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]