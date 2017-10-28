KUHO’s flagship store combines fashion, art

Fashion brand KUHO opened its first flagship store in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, on Oct. 12. On the second floor of the building is a solo exhibition by French artist Paul Cox, the first artist the brand has collaborated with. [YOON SO-YEON]

Hannam-dong, a lively neighborhood in central Seoul near Itaewon, is becoming a popular spot for all kinds of cultural experiences, including fashion. It’s in this area full of designer stores and galleries that KUHO, a Korean fashion label, launched its first flagship store on Oct. 12, dubbed “The House of KUHO.” Fittingly, the Samsung-owned brand is also holding the “Miscellanea” exhibition by French artist Paul Cox at the venue until Sunday.The store’s opening included the release of the “Artisan” line on the ground floor, a collaboration between KUHO and a number of artists. Cox is the first artist to be featured. Walking into the store, visitors can see how the modern fashion brand has decorated its shirts, T-shirts, clutches and bags with illustrations by the renowned French artist.A self-taught artist famous for his minimalist and friendly graphic illustrations that use the simplest colors and forms, Cox has created children’s books, posters, illustrations, costumes and sets for plays, as well as his regular paintings. This is his first solo exhibition in Korea.On the basement level of the building, visitors can see not only the essential collection designed by the brand, but also furniture and household products that go well with the KUHO style. Keeping faithful to the theme of “The House of KUHO,” the space is divided into three parts: a dressing room, a powder room and a dining room. Items related to each space are displayed in the rooms, such as cups and cutlery for the dining room and scented candles developed by Oban Union.Visitors to the flagship store can also pop in to other cultural spots nearby. Just across the street is Storage by Hyundai Card, where the Architecture and Design Film Festival will be holding the last of its events until Sunday. It’s just a five minute walk to Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art, Korea’s biggest private art museum.BY YOON SO-YEON [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]Hannam-dong is by Hangangjin station, line no. 6, exit 1.