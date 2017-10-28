KFC is top fast food chain for customer satisfaction

KFC ranked No. 1 in terms of consumer satisfaction among Korea’s top four fast food chains according to consumer survey results released Friday.The chicken franchise earned high points in service, pricing and convenient facilities at its stores, outpacing McDonalds, Lotteria and Burger King. The food chain that ranked first in terms of taste and menu organization was Burger King.In 2013 when the survey was last conducted, McDonalds ranked first. KFC jumped two places this year.The survey also found out that Korean consumers are generally most satisfied with taste and menu organization. Pricing, on the other hand, was given the lowest score.KFC also ranked first for its delivery service. McDonalds came second on both lists.By Song Kyoung-son