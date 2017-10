Prospective home buyers line up Friday to look at a model home for the Godeok Artheon apartment complex, a redevelopment of the Godeok Jugong 3 Danji complex in Sangil-dong, Gangdong district, eastern Seoul. The model home was packed with visitors who are eager to purchase an apartment before the government’s Oct. 24 measures tighten mortgage lending rules for multiple home owners and cool off real estate speculation, which take effect next year. [YONHAP]