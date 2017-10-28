Better listening (kor)

When a reporter recently pointed out that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said little about constitutional revision during the campaign, he responded, “It is our duty to talk about what people want to hear in street rallies, such as the future of Japan, the low birthrate and population aging.”
The exchange was from a news conference on Oct. 23, the day after the Liberal Democratic Party won 284 of the 465 seats in the House of Representatives. In fact, the key issue in Abe’s campaign was not constitutional revision but the security crisis and North Korean threats, Abe’s relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, Abenomics, the low birthrate, demographic aging, jobs and welfare.
To Abe, constitutional revision is the reason to be in politics. Nevertheless, he refrained from making it a main issue as he calculated that discussing the controversial issue would not help win votes. Also, constitutional revision will be determined by national referendum, so he wants to approach it strategically and carefully.
We always condemned Abe’s attitude as sly and cowardly. In fact, the attempt to revise the pacifist clause in the Japanese constitution is surely an ambition to become a country that can wage war. But the strength of Abe’s politics is knowing how to hide his claws, going the long way, and pursuing what people want first in order to win what he really wants in the end. He surely is a nasty figure to Koreans. But he kept the power for five years since returning to leadership in December 2012 and is likely to become the longest-serving post-war prime minister in Japan.
In fact, the urgent issues that Abe mentioned are not limited to Japan. Korea is directly involved in the security crisis, and low birthrate and demographic aging are also serious problems in Korea. The number of babies born in August was the lowest since the statistics began to be recorded in 2000. The aggregated rate of the average number of children a woman has in her lifetime is 1.1, lower that Japan’s 1.4.
But lately, Korea is focusing on eradicating so-called longstanding evils, openly and drastically. Just like Abe’s constitutional revision, the new administration has been biding time to correct the vices of the past decade. In this security crisis, officials who had been in high-profile positions in the Park Geun-hye administration are taking overseas training.
The National Intelligence Services claimed to stay out of politics, but the corruption of the Lee Myung-bak administration made it hard to stay out of politics. Organizational reshuffles are underway all over society.
Is the reform the priority task that Korea needs to adhere to? In order to avoid the criticism five years later that its only accomplishment was eradicating corruption, we need to learn how to get what people really want.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 27, Page 38
*The author is a deputy international news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
SEO SEONG-WOOK
▶ 기자="유세때 개헌에 대한 언급이 거의 없었다. 중요 공약인데 너무 설명이 부족했던 것 아닌가."
▶ 아베 신조 총리="가두연설에선 일본의 장래에 대해, 저출산고령화 대책에 대해,지방 활성화에 대해,국민들이 듣고 싶은 걸 말하는 게 우리의 책무다."
자민당이 중의원 465석중 284석을 휩쓴 다음날인 23일 기자회견에서 아베 총리와 일본 기자사이에 오간 대화다.
실제로 선거 기간중 아베의 유세를 채운 건 개헌이 아니었다. 북한발 안보위기,트럼프와의 친분, 아베노믹스,저출산고령화 대책, 일자리와 복지 구상 등이었다.
아베에게 개헌은 '정치를 하는 이유,원점'이나 다름없다. 그럼에도 그가 말을 아낀 건 '찬반이 팽팽히 맞서있는 사안을 입에 올려봐야 표에 도움이 안될 것'이란 계산, 또 '개헌은 어차피 국민투표로 결판나는 만큼 더 전략적이고 정교하게 접근해야한다'는 판단 때문으로 보인다.
우리는 아베의 이런 태도를 늘 '꼼수'라고 욕해왔다. 실제로 평화헌법 개정 시도 자체가 '전쟁 가능한 국가'를 향한 야욕임에도 틀림이 없다. 하지만 진짜로 원하는 걸 얻으려면 발톱을 감출 줄 알고, 먼 길을 돌아갈 줄도 알고,국민이 진짜 원하는 걸 앞세워 먼저 추진할 줄도 아는 게 아베정치의 강점일 지 모른다. 한국에선 완전 밉상이지만,그는 이런식으로 2012년 12월 재집권이후 5년동안 권좌를 지켰고, 이제 전후 최장수 총리에 도전하고 있다.
사실 아베가 거론한 현안들이 어디 일본만의 고민이겠는가. 우리가 직접 당사자인 안보위기는 말할 것도 없고,저출산고령화도 한국이 더 문제다. 8월 신생아 수는 통계 작성이 시작된 2000년 이후 가장 낮다. 여성 1명이 평생 낳을 수 있는 평균 자녀 수(합계 출산율)는 1.1명으로 1.4명 안팎인 일본보다 낮다. 경고음이 끊이지 않는 경제,복지나 일자리도 마찬가지다.
그런데도 한국에선 '적폐 청산'이란 갈라치기와 편가르기 밖에 보이지 않는다. 노골적이고 공개적이며 일사천리다. 아베의 개헌처럼 10년만에 정권을 되찾으면서 가장 별렀던 일이었을 것이다. 최악의 안보위기속에서 미국ㆍ안보통 인재들은 이전 정부에서 '잘 나갔다'는 이유만으로 귀양이나 다름없는 외국 연수에 내몰리고 있다. '정치는 없다'던 국정원은 전(前)정권도 아닌 전전(前前)정권에 칼을 겨누며 이미 정치의 중심에 섰다. 코드인사와 물갈이로 사회 각 분야에서 ‘악’소리가 터져 나온다. 이런 아수라장이 대한민국이 매달려야할 제1과제인가. 5년 뒤 '적폐청산빼곤 뭐가 있었냐'는 비판을 듣지 않으려면 '진짜로 원하는 걸 얻는 방법'부터 새로 배워야겠다.
국제부 서승욱 차장