Stay on guard (kor)

3분기 깜짝 성장, 경제체질 개선할 마지막 기회다
Oct 28,2017
The South Korean economy stayed resilient despite escalated geopolitical risks from North Korean nuclear and missile threats. Its gross domestic product grew 1.4 percent in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, the biggest quarterly growth in more than seven years. Many predicted that the economy would grow 1 percent at best. The third-quarter performance sets the economy in the path of exceeding the targeted 3.0 percent growth for the full year. The economy would be boasting growth above 3.0 percent for the first time in three years. That will be a relief for the new government under President Moon Jae-in in its first year. The recovery of global economy has aided exports and the economy. The four governments over the last 20 years failed to achieve annualized economic growth of more than 3.0 percent in their first year because of unfavorable external conditions. The better-than-expected growth rate also places the central bank in a position to lift the policy rate from the record-low level within the year.
But authorities must not let their guard down just because third-quarter data proved to be stronger than expected. The economy mostly benefited from a global boom in memory chips and petrochemicals and the supplementary budget. Private consumption edged up a mere 0.7 percent. Spending sentiment has not fully recovered as uncertainties linger. Construction investment that contributed to the better-than-expected domestic demand data would likely retreat due to government measures to regulate speculative real estate investment and housing loans and reduced infrastructure spending.
Upon returning from the Chuseok holiday break early this month, Moon emphasized the need for growth to help improve livelihoods. He asked his aides to work toward running the economy above a 3.0 percent rate and directed growth to aid jobs and income for the population. His comments came as his economic agenda mostly centered on left-leaning policies to strengthen labor rights. Although we must not cling too much to growth data, the economy must keep up growth as to increase hiring and income. To increase social welfare programs, tax revenue must grow from economic activities.
The economy has been in slow motion for years. The growth pace fell to 3.7 percent in 2011, and aside from 2014, the economy has been performing under 3.0 percent. Regulations must be eased and innovations promoted to hone productivity and raise growth potentials. The government must accelerate its policy promoting innovations. Authorities must not waste the growth momentum and must accelerate with actions to restructure economic fundamentals.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 27, Page 38
글로벌 경기 회복과 추경 예산 덕분에
문재인 정부 첫해 3%대 성장 복귀
성장률 높이려면 혁신성장 더 힘써야
북핵 위기 속에서도 한국 경제는 흔들리지 않았다. 한국은행이 어제 발표한 3분기 실질 국내총생산(GDP)이 전 분기보다 1.4% 늘었다. 7년3개월 만의 최고치다. 1% 성장도 어려울 것이란 시장 전망을 가뿐히 넘어섰다. 덕분에 올해 연간 성장률은 정부 목표치이자 한은이 지난주 발표한 전망치인 3%를 넘어설 것이 확실시된다. 2014년 이후 3년 만에 3%대 성장률로 복귀하는 셈이다. 문재인 정부는 출범 첫해를 기분 좋게 시작하는 행운을 누릴 수 있게 됐다. 글로벌 경기 회복이라는 대외 여건 덕분에 수출이 경제의 견인차 역할을 해 줬기 때문이다. 과거 20년간 김대중·노무현·이명박·박근혜 대통령의 역대 정부는 대내외 악재 탓에 대통령 취임 첫해 성장률이 3%를 밑돌았다. 이번에 3분기 성장률이 예상외로 좋게 나오면서 연내 기준금리 인상 가능성도 더 커졌다.
3분기 '깜짝 성장'은 반가운 일이지만 그렇다고 안심해서는 안 된다. 3분기 경제 성적표가 해외 수요라는 외부 요건과 재정에 많이 의존하고 있기 때문이다. 수출이 늘었다지만 반도체와 유화 등 호황을 누리는 일부 산업이 주도했다. 착시효과를 조심해야 한다. 반면 체감경기와 밀접한 민간소비는 0.7% 늘어나는 데 그쳤다. 미래에 대한 불안감에 경제주체들이 쉽사리 지갑을 열지 못하고 있는 것이다. 특히 이번엔 비교적 선방했던 건설투자의 경우 부동산·가계부채 대책과 사회간접자본(SOC) 예산 축소의 영향을 받아 앞으로 지속적으로 위축될 수밖에 없다. 반도체 호황이 언제까지 이어질지도 자신할 수 없다.
추석 연휴 직후 문재인 대통령은 청와대 수석·보좌관회의를 주재하면서 민생과 개혁을 얘기하며 경제성장률을 강조했다. 그는 “박근혜 정부에서 2%대로 추락한 경제성장률을 끌어올리는 한편 성장이 일자리로 이어져 성장 혜택이 국민에게 소득으로 돌아가도록 사명감과 자신감을 가져 달라”고 당부했다. 친(親)노동정책이 쏟아지는 와중에 그래도 경제성장이 중요하다는 대통령의 발언은 주목을 받았다. 경제성장률 수치에 너무 일희일비할 필요는 없지만 우리 경제는 어느 정도 성장률이 유지돼야 일자리가 늘고 민생도 나아지는 구조다. 자전거를 타는 것처럼 쓰러지지 않기 위해서는 페달을 힘껏 밟아 일정 속도를 유지해야 하는 것이다. 복지를 위해서도 재정이 튼튼해야 한다. 재정 여건도 성장률에 많이 좌우된다. 경제가 성장해야 세금이 걷히고 나라 곳간도 채워진다.
우리 경제는 기조적인 저성장의 덫에 빠져 있다. 글로벌 금융위기에서 회복한 2010년 6.5%를 기록했던 성장률은 이듬해인 2011년 3.7%로 뚝 떨어졌고, 2014년을 제외하면 2%대에서 게걸음을 하고 있다. 규제 완화와 혁신으로 생산성을 끌어올려야 성장잠재력이 높아진다. 문재인 정부가 뒤늦게 강조하고 있는 혁신성장이 이 시점에서 중요한 이유다. 저성장이 고착화되기 전에 경제체질을 개선할 마지막 기회로 삼아야 한다.