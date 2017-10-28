Signs of a thaw (kor)

The freeze between Seoul and Beijing over the deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system may finally be thawing. A vice-ministerial level Chinese official attended an event commemorating National Foundation Day at the Korean Embassy in Beijing.
Last year, Beijing sent a director-general-level apparatchick to the same event. Signs of thawing in the bilateral relationship were evident in other places as well. Seoul and Beijing on Oct. 13 agreed to extend a currency swap agreement. The defense ministers of the two countries met on Tuesday on the sidelines of an Asean Plus defense chief meeting in the Philippines.
On the same day, a Chinese travel agency posted an ad for a package tour to South Korea, suggesting Beijing may have eased a ban imposed since the beginning of the year on group tours to Korea. Seoul also is poised to deliver a go-ahead to a new LG Display investment in China.
Beijing has begun to soften on Seoul after President Xi Jinping officially entered his second five-year term after the endorsement of the 19th Communist Party National Congress that ended on Tuesday. The row over Thaad had been a lose-lose situation for both countries.
Sen. Cory Gardner, who chairs the U.S. Senate subcommittee on East Asia and Pacific, estimated that the economic toll on South Korea from China’s retaliations for Thaad could reach $12 billion. The Bank of Korea projected the loss would cut Korea’s economic growth this year by 0.4 percentage points.
The measures were face-losing for Beijing. It came under fire for being narrow-minded and arrogant for punishing Korea.
President Moon Jae-in hopes to visit Beijing within the year and invite Xi to the opening of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in February. Both would have to set the grounds to normalize the relationship. Beijing would have to show actions on its claim that it never retaliated over Thaad.
Seoul in return must convince Beijing that the antimissile system is purely meant to deter the North Korean threat and won’t be used to spy on China. The two must explore a new path to mutual respect and prosperity.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 28, Page 30
한중이 사드 갈등의 긴 터널에서 빠져 나오고 있다. 어제 베이징에서 열린 개천절 행사에 중국이 차관보급 고위 관리를 참석시켰다. 지난해 부국장급 인사를 보낸 것과는 다른 모습이다. 해빙 조짐은 곳곳에서 보인다. 13일 통화스와프 연장에 이어 24일엔 필리핀에서 한중 국방장관 회담이 성사됐다. 같은 날 중국 한 여행사가 한국 단체관광객 모집 광고를 냈다. 우리 정부도 그 동안 미뤘던 LG디스플레이 등의 대규모 대중 투자 계획을 승인할 방침이다.
해빙 기류는 시진핑 중국 국가주석의 집권 2기 출범을 전후해 두드러진다. 19차 당 대회를 통해 내부적으로 절대권력 강화에 성공한 시진핑이 대외적으로도 변화를 추구하는 것으로 보인다. 사드 갈등은 한중 모두가 패하고 상처를 입는 양패구상(兩敗俱傷)의 대표적인 예다. 미국 상원의 코리 가드너 동아태소위 위원장이 한국의 사드 피해를 120억 달러로 추산했는가 하면 한국은행은 사드 충격으로 올해 우리 성장률이 0.4%포인트 떨어질 것으로 전망했다. 중국은 무엇보다 치졸한 보복 행태로 체면을 구겼다. “중국의 민낯을 봤다”는 말로 대표되는 한국 내 반중 정서를 치유하려면 몇 년이 걸릴지 모를 일이다.
한중은 연내 문재인 대통령 방중과 내년 2월 시진핑 주석의 평창동계올림픽 참석을 성사시키는 것으로 관계 정상화를 꾀하고 있다. 이 과정에서 양국 모두 명분과 실리를 동시에 추구 중이다. 어떻게 해야 하나. 중국은 공식적으론 사드 보복을 한 적이 없다 하니 말이 아닌 행동으로 실제 이뤄지고 있는 보복 조치를 거둬 들이고, 우리는 사드가 절대로 중국을 겨냥한 게 아님을 다시 성의 있게 밝힐 필요가 있다. 어느 한쪽이 일방적 손해를 보는 건 양국 관계 발전에 도움이 되지 않는다. 한중은 상호 존중의 정신으로 상생의 ‘신시대’를 열어야 한다.