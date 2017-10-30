Producer RedOne releases Latin-flavored single

NEW YORK - Grammy-winning producer RedOne says that what the world needs now is positive music, and he’s teamed up with Latin superstar Daddy Yankee to deliver it.RedOne on Friday released ``Boom Boom,’’ a new single featuring French Montana, Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane and Daddy Yankee, whom he credits with taking it to the next level.``I had the song first, I had French Montana in it, I had Dinah Jane in it, and ... I felt the song was almost there but needed that extra thing,’’ RedOne said Thursday in an interview with The Associated Press.``After thinking about Daddy Yankee I was like, `I’m going to try to get Daddy Yankee no matter what, I don’t care how but I will do it’. ... Thank God it happened.’’RedOne, who has produced Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj, calls the song ``an explosion of positive energy the world needs at this time.’’ He wrote and produced it, and also sings on the track, which samples ``Lady (Hear Me Tonight)’’ by French house duo Modjo.A video, filmed in Los Angeles, various locations in Morocco and different parts of the Saharan Desert, had more than 8 million views by noon Friday.RedOne, who was born in Morocco, seemed especially proud to show his native country to his colleagues. ``The whole experience was very, very, very special,’’ he said.To Daddy Yankee, the best part of working with RedOne was their instant chemistry. ``It seemed like we had worked together forever. The energy was genuine and I knew I had a new ally and friend in music,’’ the Puerto Rican star of Reggaeton told the AP in an email.Daddy Yankee added: ``I take with me beautiful memories of Morocco. It has so many exotic places that impress you. The experience in the Sahara was definitely unforgettable. I didn’t know you could camp in the desert and have all the luxuries available to you.’’RedOne is also known for his work with Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Marc Anthony.AP