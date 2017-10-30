Crown J works his way back up : After falling on hard times, the rapper is focusing on what first made him a big name - music

Rapper Crown J is set to release another single next month. [FLYBOY ENTERTAINMENT]

Rapper Crown J, who became popular after appearing on the reality show “We Got Married” almost 10 years ago, says that he now wants to better communicate with his fans through music. He released his third single of 2017 early this month and he is looking to release more songs this year.After appearing on the show, the rapper’s star power rose and he became a beloved TV personality across generations. His frequent appearances on entertainment programs brought him fame, allowing him to follow his dreams. He moved to the United States to start a business and collaborate with local rappers. But, due to financial and personal problems with his manager, he soon found himself on hard times and unable to achieve the success he dreamed of.Since early this year, he has been releasing songs with lyrics that touch on personal experiences that he has faced over the past decade.“Many incidents made me think different things,” said Crown J in an interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. “I used to be social, but then I began to suffer from anxiety as I heard so many people whispering behind my back.”Looking back, he said that the difficulties he had with his manager seemed destined to happen.“Without those tribulations, who would have been able to stop me?” He questioned. “At the time, I was very arrogant for being successful as a rapper and TV personality.”Young people respected my rap skills and the general public liked to see me on TV. That popularity allowed me to move to the United States, start a company and work with hip-hop crews there. I started with nothing and then rose quickly, so I didn’t know how to behave. I didn’t know who my people were and I didn’t think about it much. Now I know who my people are and I’m more settled. I like it.Many people ask me that question. But, I get energy from the 10 or so people in my circle who love me for who I am.Every morning someone tells me that now is not the time to be in bed and to open my eyes and start working. What motivates me is myself. I started with nothing and then got to the position where others are envious of where I am. I’m getting back to that place, and I believe that I will have other chances.The date is not yet determined, but my birthday is in November, and I want to celebrate with a single. The title is “Don’t You Worry” and it will have an R&B sound. The song’s main message is telling women that they don’t need to be worried and anxious because they are loved.There are about 20 to 30 songs that I have already made. I chose some of those to release as singles, and I have a separate stack of songs that will be a part of my album. When you do singles, you can focus solely on that one song.I have it ready so I can release it any time. The date isn’t set yet, but I plan to release it immediately after a good response to my singles. I am thinking about having two CDs, one with collections of singles, and the other with new songs so that I can have more than 20 songs.Of course. I like everything that relates to hip-hop culture, not just rap. I’m also interested in fashion and other things related to hip-hop. I even recently wrote a script for a hip-hop drama. I think hip-hop is passion. Pursuing and following your dreams to become the best in the world is hip-hop. My drama takes that theme and runs with it.BY HWANG JEE-YOUNG[summerlee@joongang.co.kr]크라운제이하면 가상결혼이 따라온다. MBC '우리결혼했어요'로 서인영과 개미커플로 폭발적 인기를 얻었던 그. 당시를 회상한 크라운제이는 "남들이 쉽게 가질 수 없는 최고의 인기를 누렸다고 생각해요. 어린 꼬마부터 연로한 할머니 할아버지까지 저를 알아보셨으니까, 지금도 그렇게 기억되는 건 당연한 것 같아요"라고 말했다.하지만 그 인기는 벌써 9년 전. JTBC '님과 함께'로 재혼했지만 서인영의 태도 논란 속 하차로 포털사이트를 핫하게 달구기도 했다. 옆에서 서인영의 논란을 지켜보며 안타까웠던 건 사실이었지만 "이젠 음악 이야기를 하고 싶다"고 말했다.크라운제이는 올해 세 번째 싱글을 냈다. 지난 10일 발표한 '트러스트 노바디'는 재즈 아티스트 로니 리스톤 스미스(Lonnie Liston Smith)의 노래를 샘플링한 정통 뉴욕 스타일의 힙합 트랙이다. 2009년 큰 전성기를 누렸던 크라운제이가 미국으로 떠난 이유부터, 6~7년전 그가 형제처럼 믿었었던 매니저에게 뒤통수를 맞은 사건들에 대한 심경이 담겼다. 크라운제이는 "내가 하고 싶은 이야기나 생각들을 힙합으로 전달하겠다"며 활발한 활동을 예고했다.-전 매니저가 이 노래 듣고 무슨 생각하길 바라나."일련의 사건사고 이후 생각이 달라졌다. 나에게 칼을 꽂았지만 난 남이 망하길 바라는 마음은 없다. 정말 모두가 그냥 잘 됐으면 한다. 내 노래 들어준 사람들에게 감사한 마음이다."-성격이 바뀌었나."원래는 어울리는 걸 정말 좋아했다. 힙합 크루들과 다니면서 이런 저런 일들을 했는데 사건사고 이후 변했다. 처음엔 대인기피증이 있었다. 뉴스에 내 얼굴이 많이 나올 때였는데, 집 앞에 쓰레기 버리는 것조차 두려웠다. 사람들이 하는 내 이야기가 너무 잘 들리더라. 웅성임이 들리고 하니까 대인기피증이 생겼고 사람들을 살짝 멀리했다. 지금은 대인기피증을 극복했는데 그 생활 습관은 남아있다. 만나는 사람만 만난다."-그 때 인기는 어느정도 였나."젊은 친구들은 나를 랩으로 인정해줬고, 대중들은 예능 속 모습을 좋아했다. 그 인기로 미국으로 건너가 회사를 차리고 본토 힙합 크루들과 작업했다. 국내에서 최근까지도 인기 있었던 트랩이라는 장르를 이미 그때 다 했다. 아무것도 없이 시작해 그런 위치까지 올라갔으니, 어떻게 행동할 줄을 몰랐다. 누가 내 사람인지도 모르고 생각도 없었다. 지금은 내 사람을 확실히 알게 됐고 내 스스로도 안정적으로 바뀌어 정말 좋다."-추락한 인기에 힘들진 않았는지."주변에서 정말 많이 물어본다. '지금 힘들지 않느냐, 이제 다시 일어설 때도 된 것 같다'는 말을 매일 듣는다. 전날도 듣고 왔다. 그런데 나는 내 첫 번째 동그라미 안에 들어가는 10명 안 쪽의 사람들, 있는 그대로 나를 사랑해주는 사람들이 있기에 힘이 난다."-요즘 하루 일과는 어떻게 되나."의류 브랜드 LOLO를 운영하고 있어서 옷도 만들고 곡작업도 하고 있다. 아침마다 누가 내 귀에 계속 말을 한다. '지금 자고 있을 때가 아니라고, 눈 떠서 일을 시작하라고'라는 말이 들린다. 농담이 아니라 진짜 나를 움직이게 하는 원동력은 나 자신이다. 무(無)에서 시작해 남들이 부러워하는 위치까지 갔는데 지금은 어느정도 갖춘 상태니까 분명 또 다른 기회가 오리라 믿는다."-내달 또 싱글을 낸다고."날짜는 안 정해졌는데 11월에 생일이 있어서 그때를 기념해 내고 싶다. '돈츄워리'라는 곡으로 알앤비 힙합 장르다. 내가 직접 노래도 부른다. 여자들에게 '사랑하니까 불안해 하지 말라, 걱정하지 말라'고 말해주는 곡이다.-계속 싱글을 내는 이유가 있나."만들어 둔 노래는 2~30곡 정도 있다. 그 중에 골라서 싱글을 냈고, 앨범에 들어갈 노래는 따로 빼놨다. 싱글로 내니까 한 곡에 집중할 수 있다는 장점이 있더라. 앨범도 물론 준비하고 있다."-앨범은 언제 낼 계획인가."언제든지 낼 수 있도록 준비를 했다. 시기는 미정인데 싱글 반응이 올라올 때 곧장 내려고 한다. 2CD로 구성해 하나는 발매한 싱글을 모으로, 또 다른 하나는 신곡으로 채워 20곡 이상을 수록하려 한다."-힙합으로의 성공을 꿈꾸는가."당연하다. 나는 힙합에 관한 거라면 뭐든 좋아한다. 랩 음악은 기본이고 농구, 패션 등 관련된 모든 것에 관심이 있고 지금처럼 하다보면 분명히 풀릴 것이라 믿는다. 최근엔 힙합 드라마 시나리오도 써봤다."-힙합드라마면 래퍼가 주인공인가."래퍼가 사랑하는 이야기가 힙합드라마는 아니다. 나는 힙합은 열정이라 생각한다. 세상의 1%를 꿈꾸며 자신의 목표를 좇는 것 자체가 힙합이다. 내 드라마도 그런 관점을 가지고 있다."황지영 기자