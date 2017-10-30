[Guest Report] In Raemian’s smart homes, the future is now

Samsung C&T’s “Homecube” can detect dust levels and control the ventilation system in a home. [Samsung C&T]

Raemian, a leading builder of residential apartments in Korea, is introducing state-of-the-art technology into its homes. The company plans to apply Samsung C&T’s “IoT Smart Home” system into its Raemian Seocho Estige S apartment complex in Seoul.A display called “Smart Info Display 2.0” will be installed at the entrance of all apartments. The display utilizes Bluetooth technology and can provide customized information visually and verbally as residents go in and out of their homes. The information includes weather, parking status, visitors at the door and missed deliveries.Access to the building will be through a smart band called the “Wearable One Pass System.” Residents wear the key like a watch. It’s the first such system in Korea.A mobile app called “Raemian Smart Home App 2.0” will let residents call an elevator car, locate parking spots and make emergency calls, all through their smartphone. The app functions through Internet of Things technology and adds more functionality to Raemian’s existing apartment app.The company plans to gradually install facial recognition systems in apartment building entrances.Samsung C&T, the parent company of Raemian, has also developed three voice recognition systems: “Homepad,” “Homecube” and “Kitchen TV Phone.”The Homepad allows users to control their home with the sound of their voice. When residents leave home, they can simply shout “going out,” and the lights in their home will turn off and an elevator will come up to their floor.The Homecube detects dust levels in the house and turns on ventilation systems accordingly.The Kitchen TV Phone lets users find recipes hands-free while cooking.