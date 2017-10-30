[Guest Report] BMW takes the wraps off new X2 sport coupe

BMW unveiled the new X2 on Oct. 25 in Korea and plans to release the model in the global market in March 2018. [BMW GROUP]

BMW unveiled the new X2, a sport coupe in the BMW X Series, on Oct. 25 in Korea. The new model incorporates the sporty characteristics of a coupe — including a luxurious roofline and slim window design — into the already-strong X Series.For the first time in a modern BMW, the new X2 includes the BMW roundel on the C-pillars. The outline of its kidney grille is wider at its base than the top, the iconic BMW look.The three powertrain options are all twin turbo engines. The xDrive20i, a gasoline model, has a seven-speed sport automatic double-clutch transmission with maximum output of 192 horsepower. The xDrive20d is a diesel model with 190 horsepower, and the xDrive25d is a stronger diesel model with 231 horsepower. Both diesel models come with an eight-speed sport automatic transmission.The automaker plans to add new powertrains next year, including a three-cylinder sDrive18i engine, a four-cylinder engine xDrive20i and an sDrive18d.The sporty suspension of the new X2 backs up the delicate agility and strong power of BMW’s driving system. The standard model comes with M sports suspension that includes a stronger spring and a damper setting. Drivers can customize suspension through the vehicle’s “Dynamic Damper Control.”Aside from these features, the new X2 can automatically recognize appropriate parking spots, and a “Parking Assistant” feature can aid the driver in parallel parking.BMW plans to release the new X2 to the global market in March 2018.