Views from the Party Congress (kor)

“Raise your hands if you agree to the revision of the Constitution of the Chinese Communist Party,” said Xi Jinping, and 2,300 party representatives raised their right hands at once.
“Raise your hands if you disagree.” Meiyou, or “None” was repeated six times by the counter. Xi confirmed, “Meiyou.”
It was the moment that “Xi Jinping Thought for the New Era of Socialism with Chinese Special Characteristics,” or “Xi Jinping Thought,” was enshrined in the Chinese Constitution on the second floor of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 24.
The Party Congress is the biggest political event in China. As the descendant of the Kremlin, the congress is a strictly closed-door event.
I watched as many open meetings as possible, trying to read the facial expressions of Chinese leaders.
They didn’t reveal their feelings. I only noticed that former Premier Zhu Rongji did not clap as Xi stood at the podium.
There was little surprise. Xi Jinping Thought is complete, and there is no successor. All members of the Politburo Standing Committee were in attendance.
The 19th National Congress brought the 89 million Communist Party members together with three-part visions for 2020, 2035 and the mid-21st century. The methodologies were also meticulous.
As I covered the Party Congress, I learned three things.
First, system competition has returned. Last year, Xi said history has no conclusion and there is no chance of ending. He described an ideal society where the great way is implemented and the world will belong to everyone. He also promised assistance to developing and underdeveloped countries with the One Road, One Belt project and a new type of international relations.
The second is the power of organization. In the closed-door meeting, the debates among Xi’s faction, the Communist Youth League of China and Shanghai clique were not made public. In the end, leaders became one as they emerged from the meeting room. They were all “China clique.”
Third, Korea needs to make more efforts. Diplomacy beyond the members of the Politburo Standing Committee and the Politburo is urgent.
At the 15th Congress 20 years ago, 44-year-old Xi became a member of the Central Committee with the lowest number of votes among the 151 elected members. The 49-year-old Wang Qishan was elected, but came in at 145th. Then, 15 years later, they became the most powerful leaders in China.
At the 19th Congress, 40-somethings were excluded from the central committee. It may be too late for our government to connect with the next generation alternate central committee members.
National interests cannot be earned for free. Let’s seek to establish preemptive diplomacy in order to avoid further problems.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 28, Page 30
*The author is the Beijing correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIN KYUNG-JIN
“당 장정(章程·최고 규약) 수정안에 찬성하는 대표 거수.” 시진핑(習近平) 국가주석의 발언에 2300여 명의 19차 당 대표가 일제히 오른손을 들었다.
“동의하지 않는 대표 거수.” 곧 “메이유(沒有·없다)” “메이유.” 검표인의 낭랑한 목소리가 여섯 차례 들렸다. 시 주석이 확인했다. “메이유.”
“기권하는 대표 거수.” “메이유.” 합창이 거듭됐다. 시 주석이 낮은 톤으로 말했다. “통과.”
24일 베이징 인민대회당 2층에서 ‘시진핑 신시대 중국 특색 사회주의 사상’ 약칭 ‘시진핑 사상’이 탄생하던 순간의 모습이다.
당 대회는 중국의 최대 정치 이벤트다. 크렘린의 후예답게 대회는 굳게 닫혀 있었다. 대신 공개회의는 가능한 한 많이 찾아보았다. 망원경으로 주석단의 표정까지 읽으려 애썼다. 속내를 쉽게 드러내지 않았다. 연단에 올라온 시 주석의 인사에 손뼉을 치지 않던 주룽지 전 총리의 표정을 목격한 정도다.
깜짝쇼 역시 적었다. 시진핑 사상은 완성됐고 후계자는 없었다. 전임 상무위원은 관례대로 총출동해 단합을 과시했다. 8900만 당원이 총화한 19대 보고는 2020, 2035년, 금세기 중엽으로 세분한 비전을 내놨다. 물론 방법론도 치밀했다.
취재 소감은 세 가지. 호불호와 가치판단은 배제했다.
하나, 체제 경쟁의 부활이다. 지난해 시 주석은 “역사는 종결이 없고 끝날 가능성도 없다”며 “인류에 중국의 방안을 제공하겠다”고 말했다. 이번에는 “대도가 행해지면 천하는 모든 사람의 것이 된다(大道之行 天下爲公)”며 대동(大同·이상사회)을 언급했다. ‘일대일로(육·해상 실크로드)’와 ‘신형 국제관계’를 내세워 개도국과 미개발국 원조도 약속했다. 자유민주주의가 “역사의 종말”을 외친 사이, 사회주의가 다시 불균등·불충분한 발전을 모순으로 규정하며 글로벌 체제 경쟁을 시작했다.
둘, 조직의 힘이다. 비공개 폐문회의에서 시진핑파, 공산주의 청년단, 상하이방 사이에 오갔을 격론은 보이지 않았다. 다만 문을 열고 나온 수뇌부는 하나였다. 오직 ‘중국파’만 있었다. 조직은 개인숭배를 우려하는 외신에 더욱 험난해질 개혁을 위해 강력한 권위가 필요하다고 설명하면서도 주석제는 거부했다. 중국식 리질리언스(회복력)는 살아 있었다.
셋, 한국의 분발이다. 상무위원·정치국원을 넘어선 외교가 시급하다. 20년 전 15대에서 44세이던 시 주석은 151위 최저 득표로 후보중앙위원에 당선됐다. 49세 왕치산은 145위로 당선됐다. 15년 뒤 둘은 최고 권력자가 됐다. 이번 19대에서 40대 중앙위원은 배제됐다. 차세대 후보중앙위원부터 인연 만들기도 늦다. 국익은 거저 주어지지 않는다. ‘사드 몸살’을 다시 겪지 않을 선제 외교를 모색하자.
신경진 베이징 특파원