Under the pretext of reforms (kor)

Oct 30,2017
It is a relief to hear President Moon Jae-in name a new nominee — Justice Lee Jin-sung — to head the Constitutional Court. The head of the highest court had been in limbo after the National Assembly voted against Moon’s first choice Justice Kim Yi-su to succeed Chief Justice Park Han-chul, who retired in January.
President Moon caused an uproar in the legislature as well as the Constitutional Court bench because he wanted to keep Kim, a left-leaning judge, as the acting chief until his term ends next year. Lee would have only served as the chief justice position until his six-year tenure ended in September 2018.
The Blue House kept Kim as the acting head and resisted finding a new nominee unless the National Assembly amended the law to stipulate a new six-year term for the chief justice regardless of their term as a justice. It only named a new nominee after the justices publicly demanded appointment of a formal head in honor of constitutional principles.
The Blue House’s choice of Lee, who was recommended by the Supreme Court Chief Justice, instead of Yoo Nam-seok, who was recently recruited by the president to fill the last vacancy in the nine-member bench of the Constitutional Court, came as a surprise. It may have been a political maneuvering to avoid the conservative opposition’s disapproval of a left-leaning new member to the court.
The Constitutional Court suffered heavily from the Blue House standoff with the legislature over the chief justice’s term and nomination. The opposition boycotted the ongoing regular parliamentary probe on state offices for the first time by criticizing the government’s attempt to keep Kim Yi-su as the acting head of the Constitutional Court despite the National Assembly’s disapproval of him. In fact, the choice of Kim, who expressed a dissident voice on the ruling to disband the Unified Progressive Party for its pro-North Korea activities, was bound to be controversial and contested by the conservatives.
Despite objections, Moon has continued to recruit liberal or left-leaning judges to the highest courts. The Blue House must stop applying an ideological yardstick to the judiciary under the pretext of reform.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 28, Page 30
문재인 대통령이 금요일 신임 헌법재판소장 후보로 이진성 헌법재판관을 지명한 것은 늦었지만 그나마 다행이다. 박한철 전 소장 퇴임 이후 이어진 공석 사태가 9개월만에 해소될 가능성이 커졌다. 하지만 결과를 놓고 보면 문 대통령이 처음부터 헌법정신에 따라 진행했다면 겪지 않았어도 될 혼란과 소모적 논쟁 끝에 원점으로 회귀한 셈이 됐다. 이 후보자는 박 전 소장과 마찬가지로 재판관 잔여 임기(내년 9월 만료)만 봉직한다.
청와대는 김이수의 국회 인준 부결 이후 권한 대행 체제를 유지해왔다. 최근 헌재 소장 임기를 6년으로 입법해야 새 후보자를 임명하겠다며 국회와 대립해 왔다. 특히 김 권한대행 체제로 내년까지 헌재를 끌고 갈 심산을 내비쳤다가 헌재 재판관들이 "헌법 정신에 위배된다"며 공개적으로 신속한 소장 임명을 요구하자 10여일만인 이날 새 후보자를 전격 지명했다. 이번에 청와대가 '우리법연구회' 출신 유남석 신임 재판관 대신 양승태 대법원장이 추천했던 이진성 재판관을 지명한 건 의외라고 한다. '신임 재판관 겸 소장 후보자 지명'을 주장해온 야권의 요구를 배척하기 위한 오기 정치의 소산이 아니길 바랄 뿐이다.
청와대가 헌재 소장 임기 입법 문제를 놓고 국회를 상대로 헛발질을 하는 사이, 만신창이가 된 것은 헌법재판소다. 국회가 인준을 거부한 김 권한대행 체제는 편법이라며 야권은 헌재 국정감사를 보이콧했다. 헌재 창립 29년만의 사태다. 이런 사태는 문 대통령이 김이수를 소장 후보로 지명하면서 첫번째 사유로 '통합진보당 해산에 반대 의견 제시' 를 언급했을 때 예견됐다. 코드 인사, 편향 인사라는 야권의 비난이 이어졌다. 임명동의안 표결이 국회에서 부결됐지만 이후에도 민변 출신 이유정 재판관 후보자(낙마) 등을 잇따라 등용한 건 마찬가지다. 이제라도 청와대는 진영 논리에 빠져 인위적인 사법부 개혁에 집착하다가 제 발등을 찍은 것은 아니었는지 되짚어 봐야 할 것이다.