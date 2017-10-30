Wrong nomination again (kor)

President Moon Jae-in’s cabinet appointments are heading to the finish line. But his recent nomination of Prof. Hong Jong-hak as head of the newly created Ministry of SMEs and Start-Ups is questionable given the way the nominee has reacted to criticisms for his suspicious accumulation of wealth.
Despite his past attacks on inheritance of wealth, the sum of his family’s wealth more than doubled to 5.5 billion won ($4.86 million) this year from 2.1 billion in 2012, which he reported to the authorities when he became a lawmaker that year. Hong attributed the dramatic increase to his inheritance of an upscale apartment in Gangnam and a commercial building from his mother-in-law. Hong is even under the suspicion that he sought tax evasion for the apartment by splitting the share of the apartment among his wife and 13-year-old daughter.
Hong has repeatedly condemned “hefty inheritance and donations” as it hurts ordinary citizens. We wonder how he could explain his contradictory behavior. What really baffles us is his excuse that he did nothing wrong legally as he paid his due tax for the inheritance. Can the public accept his self-excuse as an economist, social activist and politician?
In a scholarly paper published in 2000, he compared big companies to cancer cells, and in another paper in 2008, he wrote that President Park Chung Hee’s policies were similar to Nazism. That’s not all. As a professor of economics at Gachon University, he published a book in which he urged high school students to go to Seoul National University no matter what. We wonder if a nominee with such misleading views — academically and socially — can serve as head of the new ministry so boisterously created by the Moon administration to cope with the tough challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.
A bigger problem is the Blue House’ laid-back attitudes. Over seven nominees for ministerial- and vice ministerial-level officials already dropped out. The government picked Hong among over 20 candidates after “a thorough screening process for 38 days” after an earlier nominee resigned over controversies over his views on history. Nevertheless, the presidential office was not able to sort out his flaws.
The appointment loopholes in the Blue House still remain intact. This certainly results from President Moon’ blind adherence to his nominees’ ideological backgrounds.
The presidential office must return to the basic principle of appointments: competence and transparency. If not, the liberal government’s approval rating will continue to fall.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 30, Page 34
부적절 재산증식, 이제 단골메뉴
그릇된 학벌주의·기업관도 문제
청 인사시스템 근본부터 바꿔야
문재인 정부 첫 조각 인사의 종착점인 중소벤처기업부 장관 후보에 지명된 홍종학 교수의 부적절한 처신이 연일 꼬리를 문다. '부의 대물림'을 비판해온 과거 언행과 동떨어진 재산증식 과정은 배신감마저 안긴다. 홍 후보 본인과 가족이 신고한 재산은 55억여원으로 2012년 19대 국회 등원 당시 신고한 21억여원에서 34억원이나 늘어났다. 장모로부터 서울 압구정동 아파트와 충무로 상가를 물려받은 덕분이다. 특히 아파트는 아내와 절반씩, 상가는 아내와 중학생 딸(13)이 25%씩 물려받는 '쪼개기' 증여를 통해 세금을 덜 낸 의혹을 받고 있다. 상가 보유자가 된 딸이 월세로 매달 500만원씩 벌어들이는 것에도 국민 시선이 따갑다. 홍 후보 부인이 딸에게 2억2000만원을 빌려주는 계약을 한 점도 논란이다. 증여세를 피하려고 모녀가 채무 관계를 맺었다는 의심을 샀다.
홍 후보는 틈만 나면 "과다한 상속과 증여가 서민의 의욕을 꺾는다”고 주장해 왔다. 거액의 자산을 물려받고, 편법을 써 단기간에 재산을 2배 넘게 불린 본인의 재테크에 대해선 어떻게 설명해야 할까. 더 문제는 "증여세를 모두 납부해 법적 잘못이 없다"는 그의 해명이다. 경제학자·시민운동가·정치인으로서 해온 주장과 반대되는 행동을 해 놓고 "법을 어긴 게 없으니 그만 아니냐"고 강변하는 셈이다.
의원 시절 면세점 면허 기간을 10년에서 5년으로 단축하는 ‘홍종학 법’을 발의한 그는 관련 업계에 수천억원의 피해를 초래했다는 말을 들어왔다. 또 2000년 발표 논문에선 대기업을 '암세포'에 비유했고 2008년 논문에선 박정희 전 대통령의 정책을 히틀러의 나치즘과 비슷하다고 썼다. 또 1998년 가천대 교수 재직 시절엔 『3수·4수를 해서라도 서울대에 가라』는 책을 내고 "명문대 안 나오면 근본 소양이 없다"는 주장까지 했다. 이런 그릇된 기업관과 학벌주의를 가진 사람이 문 대통령이 4차 산업혁명시대에 대비해 의욕적으로 신설한 중소기업벤처부를 이끌어 갈 수 있을지 의심스럽다.
근본적인 해결책은 당연히 청와대에서 찾아야 한다. 이 정부 들어 차관급 이상만 7명이 낙마했다. 역대 1기 조각의 신기록이다. 조각 완료 시점도 지금까지 최장인 김대중 정권의 175일을 넘어설 것이 확실시된다. 청와대는 창조론과 뉴라이트 사관 논란으로 지난달 15일 박성진 후보가 사퇴한 뒤 20명 넘는 후보를 치열하게 검증한 끝에 38일 만에 홍 후보를 낙점했다고 한다. 그러나 저서 한 번 읽어 보고, 부동산 서류 몇 장만 떼 봤어도 포착할 흠결들을 하나도 잡아내지 못했다. 한 달에 한 번꼴로 인사실패가 이어졌는데도 청와대 인사 시스템 개선이 제대로 이뤄지지 못한 셈이다.
도대체 왜 이 모양인가. 문 대통령과 청와대 인사-검증 라인이 ‘캠코더(캠프·코드·더불어민주당) 인사’에 매몰됐다는 이야기가 청와대와 관가 주변에서 나온다. ‘내 편’ 또는 '대통령이 점지한 사람'이란 인식 때문에 흠결을 따지는 잣대가 무뎌졌다는 이야기다. 청와대는 이제라도 코드 인사 집착증을 버리고, 공정성과 투명성이라는 인사의 기본으로 돌아가야 한다. 전·현직 의원이나 특정 지역 출신이면 야당도 동의해줄 것이란 안이한 인식으로 파행 인사를 계속 밀어붙인다면 대통령이 그렇게 강조해온 '협치'는 더욱 멀어지고 국정 동력도 힘을 잃게 된다.