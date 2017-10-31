Sports Briefs

OLYMPICSOrganizers unveil lamp to carry Olympic flameKorean organizers have unveiled a security lamp that will carry the flame for the PyeongChang Olympics when they fly home from Greece later this week.The PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games (Pocog) introduced the safety lantern Sunday that will carry the Olympic flame, which was lit at the Temple of Hera in Olympia, Greece, late Tuesday.The lantern will be used after the Korean delegation receives the flame at the handover ceremony at the Panathenaic Stadium in the Greek capital on Tuesday.The organizers will light two lanterns on their delivery of the Olympic flame from Greece to Korea via a chartered flight. The lanterns, produced by Korea’s Hanwha Group, are 483 millimeters (19 inches) tall and weigh 2.87 kilograms (6.3 pounds).Once they are filled with 300 milliliters of paraffin oil, the flame can be kept alive for 52 hours, according to the organizers.BASEBALLPitcher fined $890 for wearing Fitbit in dugoutA Korean pitcher was fined Monday for wearing a banned electronic device during a game in the Korean baseball championship series.The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) handed down a fine of 1 million won ($890) on Kia Tigers’ left-hander Yang Hyeon-jong, who was seen on television wearing a Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch, during Game 3 of the Korean Series on Saturday at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul. Yang didn’t play in that game.The KBO investigated the case the following day after the presence of Yang’s device was brought to its attention.The KBO concluded Yang didn’t transmit any baseball-related information with his watch but still fined him because, while players are in the dugout, electronic devices of any kind, such as cell phones, walkie-talkies or laptops, are outlawed by the league.Separately, the KBO also fined the Tigers 3 million won for their lack of oversight.Yonhap