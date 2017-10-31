It’s about empathy (kor)

A consul general in Japan who was dissatisfied with her assistant claims that she meant to teach the assistant to do better, but her abuse became excessive. “You are crazy. I am considering killing you.” “Do you have a brain or not?” “I should train you like a dog. You are less than a dog.” She threw a pen at the assistant’s face. A tissue box she threw landed on the assistant’s hand and left a bruise.
The assistant saw a psychiatrist and endured the abuse for a year and a half. In the end, the assistant reported the abuse and submitted evidence, including recorded files, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The consul general is now facing heavy disciplinary action, and a criminal charge has been filed as well.
Recently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released an inspection report on power abuse, and it is noteworthy how junior staff members are striking back. For the month of August, the ministry received reports from the entire staff on wrongful and illegal acts.
A head of a mission in Europe is also facing heavy disciplinary action. He said to staff members, “You look unhappy lately. Do you have relationship troubles?” “That’s why you are not married.” “These days, having children in one’s old age is a problem.” He claims that he had no bad intentions.
Another consul general in Japan received a written warning for giving frequent work-related orders after office hours, using a mobile messenger service for matters that were not urgent.
The ministry decided upon disciplinary actions based on the repetition of violations and evaluations from other employees.
The reports made by subordinates and juniors are not unfair accusations. Insults to one’s character and invasions of privacy can no longer be justified as “a process of training” or having been done “for smooth work flow.”
The inspection also revealed some gender issues. A female staff member at a mission in the Central and South American region put ice inside the clothes of a local male staff member who works for the embassy after she got drunk. She also showed interest in co-workers’ romantic relationships and asked whether they were sleeping together. She claimed that she was being friendly. But she was insensitive and rude.
The abuse of power became publicly discussed as the subordinates complained over the unfair treatments. Times have changed, and you can no longer say, “I can go this far without getting into trouble.”
Uncomfortable remarks and actions are not permitted. Avoiding accusations and reports is quite simple. Just put yourself in other people’s shoes.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 26, Page 37
*The author is a political news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
PARK YU-MI
일본 주재 총영사 A(여성)가 볼 때 자신의 비서가 하는 일이 신통치 않았다. 잘 가르치려고 시작된 말은 수위가 높아졌다. “아우 미친X, 저거 진짜 죽여 살려” “너 머리가 있는 거니 없는 거니” “너 강아지 훈련하듯 해줄까. 개보다 못하다”…. 볼펜이 비서의 얼굴로 날아왔고 티슈 박스에 맞아 손에 멍이 들었다. 비서는 정신과 치료까지 받으며 1년 반 이상을 견디다 지쳤다. 결국 외교부에 녹음파일 등을 증거로 제출하며 이 사실을 알렸다. A는 외교부로부터 중징계 의결 요구를 받았고 형사 고발도 당했다.
최근 외교부가 발표한 '갑질 행위 감사 결과'에서 가장 눈에 띄는 대목은 ‘을의 반격’이었다. 외교부는 8월 한 달 동안 전 직원을 대상으로 부당행위에 대한 신고를 집중적으로 받았다.
역시 중징계 의결 요구를 받은 유럽 지역 공관장 B(남성)가 직원에게 한 발언을 보자. “요즘 표정 왜 이리 안 좋아? 연애 관계에 문제 있나” “그러니까 결혼을 못 하지” “요즘은 노산이 문제야”…. 불쾌할 만한 사적 참견이지만 B는 “그럴 의도가 아니었다”고 해명했다. 일본 주재 총영사 C(여성)는 긴급하지도 않은 경우까지 퇴근 후 수시로 카카오톡 업무 지시를 내리다 징계(서면 경고)를 받았다.
감사 결과를 보고 ‘이런 것까지 징계 사안이냐’는 반응도 나왔다. 외교부 당국자는 행위의 반복성, 다른 직원들이 본 평판까지 참고해 징계를 결정했다고 한다. 단순히 ‘(갑질에 빗대) 을질’이라고 할 수 없는 이유다. 과거처럼 인격 모독이나 사생활 침해가 ‘교육의 과정’이라거나 ‘업무를 원활히 하기 위해서’와 같은 핑계가 통하지 않는 시대가 된 것이다.
감사 결과에는 ‘역(逆) 젠더 이슈’도 등장한다. 중남미 지역 공관에서 일하는 여성 D는 다른 국가 대사관 남성 직원의 옷에 얼음을 넣는 등 주사(酒邪)를 부렸다. 직원들의 연애사에 관심을 보이며 "잤느냐"와 같은 말도 했다. 본인은 “친근감의 표현이었다”고 해명했다고 한다. 하지만 ‘여성이니까 괜찮겠지’ 여기며 스스로 무신경했던 건 아닐까.
갑질이 공론화된 것은 누적된 을의 설움이 폭발했기 때문이다. “예전에 이 정도는 괜찮았는데…” 하고 의아해하기엔 시대가 달라졌다. 불편함은 과거나 지금이나 결코 당연한 것이 아니다. ‘을의 반격’에 대처하는 방법은 의외로 간단하다. 입장을 바꿔 곰곰이 생각해 보면 된다.
박유미 정치부 기자