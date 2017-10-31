Young people drowning in debt (kor)
젊은 층 가계빚 급증, 금리상승기 대비책 시급
Debt financing by Koreans in their 20s and 30s has risen sharply this year. Their share in total household debt reached 61 percent in the first half with a surge of 28.6 trillion won ($26 billion), compared with 52 percent in December. Debt held by those in their 40s increased by a smaller volume of 15.8 trillion won while borrowing from those in their 50s jumped by 6.4 trillion won during the same period. Lending to those in their 60s or older fell 4 trillion won.
Young people without much savings tend to seek loans to get married and find places to live. The trend is more natural than in the past when loans increased in age groups that lived off of their assets as opposed to their incomes.
But the problem is the pace of growth. A borrrower in their 30s was indebted 73.98 million won on average over the last five years, up 49 percent from 49.67 million won five years ago. The growth rate has outpaced other age groups.
It would have been a smaller problem when interest rates were benign for borrowers. But interest rates are set to go higher.
Mortgage-backed housing lending rates at banks hover above 5 percent. The U.S. Federal Reserve is very likely to push up its rates again within the year. The BOK also indicated that it is ready to lift the benchmark rate from the record-low of 1.25 percent kept since June last year. Higher interest rates at a time of job insecurity and stagnant wage growth make lives tougher for young people.
Authorities must come up with buffers from an interest rate hike such as fixed long-term loans and actions to stabilize housing supplies. There is no longer space around the capital to develop large-scale affordable public housing.
The government should consider promoting commercial home-owners to rent out their homes. Young people must not fall victim to the policy of the previous government that induced them to buy homes out of debt through deregulation and easy and cheap liquidity.
가계부채가 20~30대 젊은 층을 중심으로 급증하고 있다. 한국은행에 따르면 20~30대 가계대출은 상반기에 28조6000억원 늘어 전체 증가액의 61%를 차지했다. 지난해 52%였던 대출 비중이 반년 새 10%포인트 가까이 커졌다. "전·월세를 살던 사람이 집을 사며 금융권에서 돈을 빌리는 일이 늘었다"는 게 한국은행의 분석이다. 이에 비해 40대의 가계대출은 15조8000억원, 50대는 6조4000억원 늘어나는 데 그쳤다. 60대 이상은 오히려 4조원 감소했다.
가계부채가 젊은 층을 중심으로 늘어나는 건 자연스러운 면이 있다. 쌓인 재산은 적은데 결혼과 주택 마련 등으로 돈 들어갈 데가 많기 때문이다. 소득보다 자산에 의존하는 연령층을 중심으로 가계부채가 늘어나던 비정상적 상황이 개선되는 것은 바람직할 수 있다. 하지만 너무 빠르고 많이 늘어나는 게 문제다. 최근 5년간 30대 대출자 한 명당 부채 규모는 평균 7398만원으로 5년 전(4967만원)보다 49%나 급증했다. 다른 연령대 증가율을 한참 앞선다.
더욱이 금리 상승기 아닌가. 은행들의 신규 주택담보대출 금리는 어느새 5% 언저리까지 올랐다. 미국 금리가 연내 한 차례 더 오를 가능성이 크고 한국은행도 16개월간 동결했던 기준금리를 올리겠다는 신호를 보내고 있다. 가계소득이 정체되고 일자리 양극화가 심해지는 상황에서 금리 상승은 젊은 층에게 더 큰 부담을 준다.
장기고정금리 대출과 같은 금리 충격 완화책과 주거 안정 대책이 둘 다 필요한 시점이다. 대규모 공공임대주택을 지으면 좋겠지만, 수도권에는 이미 지을 곳이 마땅치 않다. 소규모 민간주택 매입·임대 사업 등 다양한 대안을 모색할 필요가 있다. 젊은 층에게 '빚 내서 집 사라'던 메시지를 보낸 박근혜 정부 부동산 정책의 희생양을 양산하면 안 된다.