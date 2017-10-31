Kim Yong-hwa to make Hollywood debut

Korean movie director Kim Yong-hwa will make his Hollywood debut in collaboration with Stan Lee, a founding father of the Marvel Universe and co-creator of many of its superhero characters, Kim’s company said Monday.According to Dexter Studios, Kim unveiled his first English-language project “Prodigal” at Los Angeles Comic Con 2017 held Oct. 27-29. The film will be co-produced by Pow! Entertainment, founded by Stan Lee, and Luka Productions.Kim, best known for “200 Pounds Beauty” (2006)” and “Take Off” (2009), has recently helmed “Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds,” a fantasy film adaptation of a popular webtoon of the same name. The movie is set to open on Dec. 20. Yonhap