Comedian steps back from threats to sue trolls

Comedian Jung Joon-ha, who recently threatened to take legal action against online trolls on his Instagram, has backed out, saying that he’s changed his mind.“Two weeks have passed since I posted about [my intention to] sue cyberbullies on Oct. 12. Since then, I’ve been reprimanded by many people for writing about my feelings impulsive and reacting emotionally,” wrote Jung as he apologized for his “thoughtless behavior” and letting people down.After spending a couple of weeks reflecting on his behavior, Jung said that he’s realized he has taken the love he’s received from fans for granted, “while not taking criticism for the behavior I’ve shown on the TV too seriously,” he added.Jung added that he will first try to show better sides of himself on TV before making “impromptu” actions.Two weeks ago, the comedian and actor expressed anger on Instagram, saying that the online bullying against him and his family has crossed the line.By Yim Seung-hye