Prosecutors raid homes of ex-MBC execs

Prosecutors raided the homes and offices of three former executives of public broadcaster MBC Monday over allegations that they worked with the state spy agency to remove producers and their TV shows deemed critical of the then conservative Lee Myung-bak government.Investigators from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office searched locations belonging to former MBC CEO and President Kim Jae-chul, sitting Vice President Baik Jong-moon and Jun Young-bae, head of an MBC affiliate, to collect documents and mobile phones, according to the office.Monday’s raid also included a search of the residence of a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent suspected of involvement in the alleged illegal activities with the three MBC executives.Prosecutors believe that they actively cooperated with the NIS for the scheme to control public broadcasting channels by excluding producers and celebrities from production and appearing on TV shows who showed a tendency to criticize the Lee government.Yonhap