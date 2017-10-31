Samsung continues to reign in U.S. home appliances

Samsung Electronics remained the top player in the U.S. home appliances market during the July-September period, ranking first for a sixth consecutive quarter.Citing data from TraQline, Samsung said it accounted for 19.3 percent of the U.S. market in terms of sales during the third quarter, and 18.9 percent of the market between January and September.The third-quarter performance marks an increase from 16.8 percent posted a year earlier. Throughout 2016, Samsung’s market share was 17.3 percent.Samsung said its refrigerators and washers continued to expand their presence in the United States. Its refrigerators posted a market share of 22.1 percent in the third quarter thanks to its premium models.Samsung washers took up 20 percent of the U.S. market, helped by the popularity of FlexWash products, and stood as the No. 1 player in the segment for a fifth consecutive quarter.The company’s washers currently face a major challenge in the U.S. market as Whirlpool is demanding strong tariffs on Korean washers, claiming such foreign-made products hurt the American industry.Yonhap