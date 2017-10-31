Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, Japan and the United States get together at the U.S. Pacific Command in Hawaii on Sunday to discuss how to deal with North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats. From left: Commander of U.S. Forces Korea Vincent K. Brooks, Chairman of U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, Japan’s Chief of Staff of Self-Defense Forces Katsutoshi Kawano, Chairman of South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff Jeong Kyeong-doo, Commander of U.S. Pacific Command Harry Harris and Commander of U.S. Forces Japan Jerry Martinez.Yonhap